Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the speech from the throne in Regina, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood YuHeywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province will stop collecting fees associated with the carbon price on natural gas if Ottawa does not extend its exemption from the levy to all home-heating fuels.

Mr. Moe acknowledged that the move is likely illegal but he said it was justified because he said the government is unfairly giving a reprieve to businesses and households that use home-heating oil while excluding all others.

The pledge from the Saskatchewan Premier ratchets up the pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to broaden the carbon price exemption he announced last week.

On Thursday Mr. Trudeau said the government would exempt home-heating oil from the carbon price. That move disproportionately benefits households in Atlantic Canada – a regional stronghold for the Liberals – where home-heating oil is more common than in other areas of the country.

More than 90 per cent of Saskatchewan households rely on natural gas to heat their homes, Mr. Moe noted on social media. He said it is “only fair” that all households in Canada have their heating fuel exempted from the carbon price.

“Hopefully that exemption will be provided soon,” he said in a Monday video, “but if not, effective Jan. 1 SaskEnergy will stop collecting and submitting carbon tax on natural gas – effectively providing Saskatchewan residents with the very same exemption that the federal government is giving heating oil in Atlantic Canada.”

Ontario and Alberta have also called for the carbon tax to be exempted from natural gas.

Asked Monday if Alberta would also stop collecting the carbon price on natural gas, Premier Danielle Smith told reporters that her province can’t as easily make the change because it doesn’t have a provincial energy utility.

“I wouldn’t ask our private sector operators to be in a position where I’m asking them to be out of compliance with the law,” Ms. Smith said. “I would just prefer for the federal government to do the right thing and give a reprieve across the board in all provinces [for] all fuel types for the winter.”

More to come.

With a report from Carrie Tait.