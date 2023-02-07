Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Quebec Premier Francois Legault at a news conference in Ottawa on Feb. 7, 2023.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Canada’s premiers softened their stance on demands for more federal health care cash just hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to present them with a 10-year funding proposal that will be well over $100-billion, but fall short of the total ask from premiers.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday morning that they are keen to strike a deal. And while they repeated their initial request for an immediate $28-billion cash injection with no strings attached, Mr. Legault also said his finance minister would be happy with a “substantial” increase.

“We are open to a first step in the right direction” said Mr. Legault in French, adding that “a substantial amount would be welcome, even if it isn’t the total amount.”

At the same time that he said he wouldn’t accept conditions on the funding, he told a reporter “it depends what you call conditions.” Mr. Legault, like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, has said he would agree to share health care data with Ottawa and would also agree to some targeted funding, for areas like primary care.

The federal government is presenting the premiers with a funding proposal on Tuesday afternoon, in response to more than two years of demands from premiers that Mr. Trudeau bring the federal share of health care funding to 35 per cent, from 22 per cent. Behind the scenes sources say they expect the Prime Minister’s offer to be workable for premiers.

“One of the things that we’ve been very consistent on all the way through this, is to ensure that we have predictable and stable long-term funding put into the baseline of the Canada Health Transfer,” said Ms. Stefanson, who chairs the council of premiers.

“I’m optimistic that we can work together.”

The country’s premiers gathered for closed-door meetings in Ottawa on Tuesday morning to get on the same page ahead of their afternoon meeting with the Prime Minister. The premiers have not yet been presented with the details of the proposal. On Monday, the Globe and Mail reported that Mr. Trudeau will table a funding offer considerably higher than $100-billion to help fix the country’s struggling health care systems, according to a senior federal source.

The proposal will include tens of billions of dollars of new money as well as earlier planned increases to the Canada Health Transfer, the source said. The provinces are already scheduled to get a 9.5-per-cent increase in health care transfers this year, amounting to $49.4-billion from the $45.2-billion in projected payments in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

A large sum of the new money will be set aside for separate bilateral deals that will target key areas such as primary care, according to the federal source. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source, who was not authorized to discuss the federal offer.

The premiers’ requests for more money without conditions was a non-starter for the federal government. Instead Mr. Trudeau is expected to tie the increase in the overall health transfer to better data collection and the bilateral deals to new reporting requirements on how the money is spent and the expected results.

The Prime Minister also wants a commitment from his counterparts that none of the new federal funds will go to non-health care spending and that the provinces and territories will not reduce their contributions to medicare, according to a source.

The meeting with Mr. Trudeau and his 13 provincial and territorial counterparts, commonly called a first minister’s meeting, will not be a signing ceremony as negotiations will need to continue on the bilateral agreements. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc has previously said that he expects all of the deals to be completed before this spring’s federal budget. Mr. LeBlanc and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos have played key roles in the health care negotiations.

Asked if the premiers believe there will be any wiggle room to negotiate on Ottawa’s funding proposal, Mr. Legault said: “Mr. Trudeau had two years and a half to present a proposal so I guess we would have a few days to study it.”

On Monday Mr. Trudeau told the House of Commons that the new federal funding will be focused on improving the results and outcomes in Canada’s health care systems.

“We know that is what Canadians expect. Whether it is more family doctors, ending the backlogs on mental health services or stopping the overwhelming of our ERs, we will be there to invest with the provinces and ensure results for Canadians,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister and Premiers are sustaining sharp criticism for their decision to leave Indigenous leaders out of Tuesday’s first ministers meeting. At times those gatherings have included Canada’s national Indigenous organizations.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Roseanne Archibald issued a strongly-worded statement Monday calling the Prime Minister’s commitment to reconciliation “performative.”

“First Nations inclusion into the First Ministers Meeting is critical,” Ms. Archibald said in a statement. “How many reports do we need before First Nations Sovereignty over the health of its citizens is properly sanctioned by the Prime Minister!”

Two other Indigenous leaders also expressed concern Tuesday, saying Ottawa should be discussing health care with Indigenous communities directly. They said their communities are receiving inadequate services and the health transfers should go directly to them, rather than through the provinces.

“It’s time for the federal government to meet with us to discuss what is needed to improve our health system,” said Mushkegowuk Tribal Council Grand Chief Alison Linklater. “We would like to have a nation to nation meeting with the federal government to ensure that we first nations people can have equitable health care.”

The two northern Ontario Indigenous leaders made the comments Tuesday at a news conference on Parliament Hill with NDP MP Charlie Angus.

“If Canadians are just discovering that there’s a crisis in health care, Indigenous communities have been living this reality for years,” said Mr. Angus. “And the exclusion of Indigenous participation and talking about the systemic inequities is simply not acceptable.”

