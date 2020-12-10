Premiers united in call for increase in federal health transfer, Quebec’s Legault says

The premiers are united by the “huge problem” of the current rate of federal health transfers to the provinces and a substantial increase is required, Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday.

Mr. Legault, who is the chair of the Council of the Federation this year, said that Ottawa finances only 22 per cent of health care costs and the provinces are seeking an increase to 35 per cent, representing an additional $28-billion a year starting next year.

“We are first here to talk about the huge problem of health transfers,” he said in opening remarks to kick off the first ministers’ meeting.

The premiers are speaking Thursday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc about their call to dramatically increase Ottawa’s contribution to total health care costs.

“The federal government has been with us through the COVID health crisis,” Mr. Legault said. “Now we are asking for a substantial increase.”

The Canada Health Transfer currently increases in line with economic growth, with a minimum guaranteed annual increase of 3 per cent.

The Conference Board projects that the total cost of health care will reach $246-billion in 2025. This month’s federal economic update said the CHT will be $49.1-billion that year, meaning the federal percentage would decline to about 20 per cent.

The premiers, however, are not expected to hear specifics from Ottawa.

A senior federal government official told The Globe and Mail that the meeting, which is being conducted by video link due to the pandemic, is seen as the beginning of talks about future health transfers and specific amounts will not be announced. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the official because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the subject.

Mr. Legault also called on the federal government to provide specifics on vaccines. On Wednesday, Health Canada approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, from Pfizer-BioNtech, for use in Canada.

Mr. Legault said the vaccine represents a light at the end of the tunnel but it is urgent to know how many doses the provinces will receive by the end of January and at what pace.

“We need the answer to determine the measures to be put in place for the coming weeks so we will all co-ordinate to be able to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”

In his opening remarks to the premiers, the Prime Minister said that that Canadians cannot get “everyone vaccinated overnight” but that his government would offer ongoing support such as for small business owners, farmers and frontline workers.

The last few months have been some of the hardest the country has faced due to the pandemic, Mr. Trudeau said, adding it will be important for levels of government to continue to work together.

The Prime Minister also said the federal government has supported the provinces by giving them personal protective equipment, rapid tests and aid with contact tracing and emergency response measures.

Mr. Trudeau also said that Ottawa has provided funding including through the Safe Restart Agreement, a $19-billion package designed to help provinces and territories restart their economies. He also noted the Safe Return to Class Fund, which was $2-billion earmarked for provinces and territories to help adapt learning spaces and increase safety measures.

