President of the Public Health Agency of Canada admonished by House of Commons, continues to withhold documents on two fired scientists

The President of the Public Health Agency of Canada defied an order of the House of Commons Monday and refused to provide secret documents about the dismissal of two scientists from Canada’s high security infectious disease laboratory.
Iain Stewart appeared, as ordered, before the bar of the House to be admonished but he did not provide the documents that opposition MPs have been seeking, including information on the transfer of two dangerous viruses from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
However, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez offered a compromise, saying the government was prepared to show the documents to the Commons law clerk and parliamentary counsel so he could examine hundreds of censored documents – provided there is oversight from national security officials. Relevant information that did not threaten national security would then be shared with a select group of MPs.
This is a change from the government’s previous position that it would turn over the documents to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), which is controlled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He has the power to withhold information presented to the NSICOP from the public.
Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, the former head of a vaccine development and antiviral therapy program at the Winnipeg lab, and her husband Dr. Keding Cheng, have been the focus of parliamentary debate for weeks as opposition MPs have sought information on why they were fired.
Opposition parties voted last Thursday to declare the Liberal government in contempt of Parliament for refusing to provide unredacted documents to the House of Commons that could explain the firing of two scientists from Canada’s top infectious disease lab in Winnipeg, amid concerns over their ties with Chinese military research.
