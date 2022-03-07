Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a joint press conference in London on March 7.Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s defence spending Monday, which trails NATO allies and is below target, but acknowledged that the “context is changing rapidly around the world.”

Mr. Trudeau was in London Monday for the start of a five-day trip through Europe where he’s meeting with leaders from across the continent to chart the next steps in the West’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The tour began with meetings with Britain’s Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, at the Northolt Royal Air Force base. The three leaders then held a joint press conference beside 10 Downing Street, where Mr. Trudeau was pressed on his government’s military spending.

The Prime Minister vowed to “stand with the Ukrainian people and push back hard against Russia,” but one defence expert said Canada’s lacklustre military spending leaves it more limited in what it can offer Ukraine.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has a defence spending target of 2 per cent of GDP for its 30 member countries. Canada lags the vast majority, placing fifth-last in defence spending at 1.39 per cent of GDP, as of 2021, according to NATO estimates. Britain spent 2.29 per cent of GDP on defence last year, according to the same estimates.

Mr. Johnson said he wouldn’t comment on Canada’s military budget but noted that Britain’s is much higher.

“I’m not going to make any comment on Canada’s approach except to say this: I do think that the world has clearly changed. And I think that what we can’t do post the invasion of Ukraine is assume that we can go back to a kind of status quo.”

“We’ve got to recognize that things have changed and that we need a renewed focus on our collective security. And I think that is kind of increasingly understood by everyone,” Mr. Johnson said.

Canada’s Prime Minister said his government needs to “make sure that the women and men who serve in the Canadian Armed Forces have all the equipment necessary to be able to stand strongly, as we always have, as members of NATO.”

“We will continue to look at what more we can do,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau said Canada has a plan to increase defence spending by 70 per cent, but Dave Perry, the president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said so far Canada has only increased spending by about 20 per cent, after accounting for inflation.

The result of more than a decade in underspending on Canada’s military, under both Conservative and Liberal governments, is fewer options in the military support Canada can provide, Mr. Perry said.

“The Americans and the Brits have sent much more sophisticated pieces of anti-air or anti-armour equipment than we have,” he said. “You could do more damage, more accurately, to more sophisticated pieces of Russian gear if you’ve got the better weapons.”

Mr. Perry said Canada would also rank better among its NATO allies if it spent the money it has budgeted for defence, but the most recent numbers show the government underspending by about $3-billion. He said that’s in large part because of lengthy delays in buying new fighter jets and the slow progress in Canada’s ship-building program.

Canada’s underspending on defence is a “much bigger” issue now than it was before Russia invaded Ukraine, he said. “We’re seeing the impact of not meeting that” target.

“If you don’t actually spend money on this stuff, and buy things on schedule ... then your options when you face a massive crisis, like the one we’re looking at right now in Ukraine, are drastically limited.”

According to NATO’s 2021 numbers, the Dutch spent slightly more on defence than Canada at 1.45 per cent of GDP. Mr. Rutte told reporters on Monday that his government in January decided to “ramp up defence spending by billions of euros” to bring the country close to the target.

“Probably we need to do more, particularly given what has happened over the last two weeks,” he said.

Also on Monday, Mr. Trudeau said the government has placed new restrictions on 10 people with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the individuals were complicit in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are among those recommended for sanctions by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The latest measures are part of an escalating suite of sanctions meant to cripple the economy and punish Mr. Putin. But at the press conference, Mr. Rutte acknowledged they have not met the ultimate goal of forcing an end to the war in Ukraine.

“The sanctions so far have not had the desired effect,” he said. “At the moment, in the short term, it has not led to the result that they stopped the invasion.”

In Ottawa on Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh urged Mr. Trudeau’s government to do more to settle Ukrainian refugees in Canada. Mr. Singh said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser should hold a meeting with his provincial counterparts to develop a plan and that it should also ensure support is there for minority groups who are further marginalized.

“You should make it clear that Canada wants and welcomes racialized and LGBTQ2+ refugees and stands ready to accept and settle them in Canada without delay,” Mr. Singh wrote in a letter to the government.

The NDP Leader also called for stricter sanctions to apply increasing pressure on Mr. Putin and his allies.

