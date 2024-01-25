Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau address his national caucus during a winter caucus retreat on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to reassure his caucus that better times are ahead and tried to rally his Liberal team in a lengthy speech on Thursday, just as a former top Liberal cabinet minister announced he was quitting.

Liberals were gathered in Ottawa Thursday midway through a three-day retreat ahead of the return to the House of Commons on Monday.

Their national caucus meeting began with a public speech from the Prime Minister aimed at motivating his team as it faces angry voters, stubbornly low polling numbers, and a slide in Mr. Trudeau’s personal support. The Prime Minister’s goal this week was to show Liberals that a comeback is possible but the headwinds he faces were only amplified by members of his own team.

On Wednesday a Liberal MP Ken McDonald called for a leadership review, though he recanted his comments on Thursday. Then just minutes after the Prime Minister wrapped up his motivational speech, one of his former top lieutenants announced he was leaving.

Ex-Justice minister, David Lametti, said in a statement that it is with “some sadness” that he is resigning his “dream job.”

The 61-year-old has represented the Quebec riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun since 2015. He was named justice minister in 2019 but was shuffled out in a surprise cabinet overhaul in July, 2023. Mr. Trudeau did not offer a public explanation for his decision to replace Mr. Lametti with Arif Virani.

“Since the changes made to cabinet in the summer of 2023, I have continued to do my best to fulfill my duties as a member of Parliament,” he said in the four-page statement.

“This period has been challenging personally, as one might imagine, and I sincerely believe that after eight intense years, constituents of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun – and I am one of them – would benefit from a change of voice and style.”

Mr. Lametti, who was a professor of law at McGill University before entering political life, will be joining the Fasken Martineau DuMoulin law firm, where one of his focuses will be Indigenous law.

His resignation from the Liberal backbenches is effective Jan. 31.

His exit follows on the heels of long-time Toronto MP Carolyn Bennett, who resigned at the end of 2023. She was also shuffled out of cabinet last July.

After Mr. Lametti resigns on Wednesday, there will be three vacant seats in the House of Commons, teeing up three by-elections at a time when the Conservatives have the upper hand in the majority of public opinion polling. Mr. Lametti and Ms. Bennett both held traditionally safe Liberal ridings. The third riding is Durham, which former Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole used to represent.

In his speech to caucus, the Prime Minister pointed to the Liberals’ success in last spring’s by-elections in an effort to buoy the mood in his party after a rocky year in government. Soon after those by-elections though, the Liberal’s position in public opinion polling slipped dramatically and the party has not been able to claw back the support they’ve lost to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Mr. Trudeau did not mention those polls in his speech to caucus. Instead he sought to remind Liberal MPs that they need to be their constituents voices in Ottawa and he congratulated about a dozen backbenchers for their work championing everything from gun control and housing to Ukraine.

“Pierre Poilievre is focused on bringing his party further to the right while we are focused on meeting Canadians where they are where they need us to be,” he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Canadians are struggling amid an affordability crunch. “Paychecks just don’t go as far as they used to,” he said, and even though wages are up, people are worried about their mortgage renewals amid high interest rates.

Mr. Poilievre has for years seized on the affordability crisis as a key point of attack against the minority government. Last year Liberal MPs acknowledged that their government was slow to respond but by the end of the year they felt that had changed. On Thursday Mr. Trudeau told his caucus that his government is focused on helping the middle class, while the Conservatives attack but don’t propose a fix.

“They don’t talk about how they’re going to solve the challenges that Canadians are facing,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Our work is to strengthen the middle class and support those working hard to join it.”

“That’s what we’re going to continue to do. And that’s actually how we’ve made it through times of extraordinary turbulence over the past years. And we’re beginning to see and feel that turbulence decrease. And the clear landing come into view.”