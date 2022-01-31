Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr. Trudeau said that he is feeling fine and will continue to work remotely.

He also encouraged Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted. The Prime Minister has received three doses himself.

Last week, Mr. Trudeau told The Canadian Press that he would be isolating after one of his children tested positive for the virus.

He also said that he would work from home and would participate virtually in proceedings in the House of Commons.

Work in the chamber resumes Monday following a six-week break over the holidays.

