Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend G7 Leaders’ Summit in person, British PM says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in person next month.

A readout of a phone conversation Friday between Johnson and Trudeau says the leaders look forward to seeing one another in person in Cornwall, U.K., in two weeks’ time.

Trudeau has previously said he hopes to attend the meeting, which runs from June 11 to 13, but he has not yet confirmed whether he will travel to the U.K. or appear virtually.

His office didn’t directly comment on the readout, saying that it will share travel plans when appropriate.

Trudeau’s own readout of the call, released later Friday, says the two leaders discussed accelerating climate change action and opportunities for collaboration during the G7 summit.

The readout adds that they look forward to making progress on shared priorities, including ending COVID-19 and strengthening pandemic preparedness as well as a global economic recovery.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau travelled to a G7 meeting earlier this month and quarantined in a hotel upon his return, but a government-commissioned report recommended Thursday that Canada drop this requirement for air travellers.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says she’s not involved in planning operations for the prime minister, but the delegation can submit plans to the Public Health Agency of Canada for review.

She says all Canadians need to follow quarantine rules when they return to the country.

“We expect people to observe the requirements,” she says.

Tam says public health officials are considering the report calling for an end to hotel quarantines, but global vaccination rates and the situation in Canada will be factors in any decisions.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu also says she needs to consult with her provincial counterparts on the issue.

Johnson’s readout of the call with Trudeau says the U.K. and Canada are aligned on foreign policy goals and will apply that unity to the challenges discussed at the G7 summit.

It says this includes tackling climate change, increasing global access to COVID-19 vaccines and improving gender equality and girls’ education.

The readout also says they discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries through various foreign policy initiatives.

Among the items discussed were a new, bilateral trade deal, now that the U.K. is not covered by an agreement between Canada and the European Union, and having the U.K. join Canada in a similar pact with Pacific Rim countries.

Trudeau’s readout adds that the two leaders look forward to the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting taking place in Rwanda when conditions allow.

They discussed the tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 and the need for transparency, accountability and justice for the families of the victims, the readout says.

It adds that the prime ministers discussed the importance of upholding the rules-based international order and the need for solidarity against rising authoritarianism.

