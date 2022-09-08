Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Vancouver on Sept. 8, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Queen Elizabeth brought “comfort and strength” to her role as monarch and will be missed deeply by Canadians for her “deep abiding love and affection” for this country.

“She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters after cutting short a cabinet meeting in Vancouver to return home to Ottawa. “She served us with strength and courage for 70 years.”

Mr. Trudeau first met the Queen when he was young boy when his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was prime minister. He spoke fondly of Her Majesty’s love for Canada, which she visited countless times and for the wise counsel she offered him after he was elected Prime Minister in 2015.

“She was a thoughtful, wise, curious and funny person and she gave me a great deal of wonderful advice,” he said. “In a complicated world, her steady presence, her grace and strength brought comfort and strength to us all.”

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said Canadians mourn the “longest-reigning monarch” who witnessed Canada’s growth into a vibrant and self-assured nation, including putting her signature to the 1982 Constitution Act that brought in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“This profound moment clearly defined the beginning of a new era for Canada as a fully self-governing nation, while maintaining strong ties to the history that made us who we are,” she said. “While our country has been cast into mourning, our thoughts are with her entire family, and especially to His Majesty, Charles. Long may he reign.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was taking part in a caucus meeting in Halifax, issued a brief statement to reporters to express sadness at the passing of the Queen on behalf of his party.

“For many Canadians, Elizabeth represents the only monarch they’ve known in their entire lives. She served over seventy years as monarch and lived a life of service,” he said. “She also represents stability, and the loss is going to be felt.”

Governor-General Mary Simon issued a statement, saying she has offered the country’s deepest condolences to the Royal Family and urged Canadians to take “a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways.”

Former Brian Mulroney said he had a “long and very friendly” relationship with the Queen, spanning his nine years in office and many social gatherings after he left office in 1993.

“She was extremely intelligent, very knowledgeable, very subtle in her approach and devoted to concrete results,” he said in an interview Thursday.

Mr. Mulroney says the Queen offered him “unfailing encouragement” when he was spearheading economic sanctions against South Africa’s apartheid regime in the face of strong opposition from Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

He paid particular tribute to her for privately backing him in the 1980s as he pushed Commonwealth and G7 countries to isolate South Africa and tighten economic sanctions against the white minority regime.

Mr. Mulroney attributed Canada’s success in leading efforts to abolish apartheid to her “unfailing encouragement and gentle but unerring guidance.”

As prime minister, he strongly supported Black leaders such as president Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe at meetings of the 54-nation Commonwealth in their efforts to impose sanctions on South Africa.

Along with Australia’s Bob Hawke and Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Mr. Mulroney took on Mrs. Thatcher, the strong-willed British prime minister who opposed concrete sanctions. Mr. Reagan backed Mrs. Thatcher, even though the United States was not a member of the Commonwealth.

During private discussions with the Queen, Mr. Mulroney said she encouraged his efforts to impose tough economic, political and social sanctions on South Africa.

“In my judgement that was her highest achievement. She kept the Commonwealth together in the most challenging moment in its history, namely the challenge to free Nelson Mandela and crush the apartheid regime in South Africa,” he said.

At one private meeting in 1985 in Nassau at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Mr. Mulroney said, the Queen personally asked him “to work with other leaders to prevent a major and, some thought, imminent split within the group.”

Sanctions imposed on South Africa over the objections of Mrs. Thatcher eventually led to the end of apartheid and freedom for Mr. Mandela in 1990 after almost three decades in prison.

Mr. Mulroney also recounted private moments with the Queen, including when she showed up for lunch at 24 Sussex after a heavy morning of official activities in Ottawa.

“Mila and I had lunch with her upstairs in the Freedom Room overlooking the Ottawa River. She kicked off her shoes and spent at least three hours with us, just chatting about times gone by and her family,” he said. “It was just a brilliant, delightful time with her.”

Mr. Mulroney said he was also struck by the “sparkle of joy and interest” the Queen exhibited during their many conversations. “Even at 96 years of age, and after more than 70 years on the throne, this sparkle had not diminished.”

The Queen’s reign encompassed the mandates of 12 Canadian prime ministers and 13 governors general. On 22 occasions, she undertook official visits to Canada.

