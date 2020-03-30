Prime Minister says Canadian Forces stand ready to assist provinces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Armed Forces stand ready to assist provinces if they request their support.

“Over the past few weeks, the Canadian Armed Forces have been gearing up to support our efforts and our communities as we fight COVID-19,” Mr. Trudeau said at his daily press briefing on the pandemic outside his home Monday morning.

“Our women and men in uniform have always been there for Canadians in their time of need and this pandemic is no exception,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau said so far provinces have not asked for the military to intervene, but if that were to change, the Canadian Armed Forces are “ready to answer the call.”

He said the military has a plan to support communities during this “difficult period” and that more information will be announced at the noon ministerial briefing.

“We are also talking about emergency preparedness with premiers, that will be done further, during our next virtual meeting,” he said.

- More to come