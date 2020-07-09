Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother paid to speak at WE Charity events

Open this photo in gallery Margaret Trudeau speaks on stage during the WE Day Toronto Show at Scotiabank Arena in September, 2018 in Toronto. Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family members were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for speeches for WE Charity, the organization at the centre of Mr. Trudeau’s third conflict of interest investigation.

WE Charity said on Thursday that the Prime Minister’s wife, mother, and brother were each paid for WE Day events. Most of the payments were made by the organization’s for-profit affiliate ME to WE.

The information appears to contradict a previous statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, which on Wednesday said that “The Prime Minister and his wife have never been paid by WE.”

WE Charity’s Thursday statement said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was paid $1,400 for an event in 2012. While the payment to Ms. Grégoire Trudeau was made before Mr. Trudeau became Prime Minister, the ones to his mother and brother were made while the Liberals were in government.

“The only payment that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has ever received from WE Charity or ME to WE Social Enterprise was in 2012. It was a one-time speaking honorarium of $1,400 for her participation at a youth event,” said the statement from the charity.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment to explain their previous statement.

The couple both regularly participate in the charity’s events. Ms. Grégoire Trudeau is also an official ambassador for the charity and hosts a podcast for it.

In June, Mr. Trudeau announced that WE Charity had been awarded a contract to administer a new $900-million program to pay students for volunteer work. The contract was cancelled amid a growing controversy around the charity’s ties to the Prime Minister.

“Margaret Trudeau had her speaking fees sponsored by ME to WE Social Enterprise, and was paid via Speakers’ Spotlight Bureau,” the statement from WE Charity said.

Between 2016 and 2020, Margaret Trudeau was paid about $250,000 to speak at approximately 28 events, the charity said in the statement. That sum was minus the 20 per cent commission that the speakers’ bureau takes, meaning a total of $312,000 was paid for Margaret Trudeau’s events, the charity said.

“Alexandre Trudeau also spoke at eight events during the 2017-2018 academic year and received a total of approximately $32,000 in speaking honorariums via the Speakers’ Spotlight,” the statement said. Including the 20 per cent commission, about $40,000 was paid for his participation.

According to the charity’s statement “an error in billing/payment” led to a number of Margaret Trudeau’s speeches being paid for by the WE Charity, rather than ME to WE. “For these speeches the charity paid the speakers’ bureau directly, and the charity was reimbursed by ME to WE Social Enterprise for their sponsorship of the speeches,” the statement said.

“The amount paid from the charity to Speakers’ Spotlight was approximately $64,000. This was an error and corrected by accounting. All speeches by Alexandre Trudeau were paid by ME to WE Social Enterprise,” the statement said.

News of the speaking fees was first reported by Canadaland on Twitter. WE Charity confirmed the details to The Globe. Later Thursday, Canadaland reported that it had obtained invoices showing Margaret Trudeau was paid by Free the Children, the former name of WE Charity, and had been asking the organization to explain the payments.

In June, the government announced that WE Charity would administer a new program to pay students for volunteer work, as part of the response to COVID-19. The deal was cancelled last week amid growing questions around whether the Prime Minister’s close ties to the charity created a potential conflict of interest.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau acknowledged that cabinet decided to award the contract to WE and he did not recuse himself from the discussion on the contract or the final decision. He said the contract was awarded to WE based on the advice of the public service.

“The Prime Minister’s relatives engage with a variety of organizations and support many personal causes on their own accord,” Mr. Trudeau’s spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt said in a statement. “What is important to remember here is that this is about a charity supporting students. The Canada Student Service Grant program is about giving young people opportunities to contribute to their communities, not about benefits to anyone else.”

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said Parliament should be recalled “immediately to get answers and bring accountability.”

“The Prime Minister personally intervened to direct a billion-dollar program to a group that had paid his family almost $300k. Not in Venezuela. Not in Zimbabwe. In Canada,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister first announced the Canada Student Service Grant in April as a $912-million program aimed at providing grants to students who volunteer over the summer in programs related to COVID-19. The estimated cost of the program was later revised to $900-million.

But it was not until June 25 that the government announced it would be outsourcing the management of the program to WE. Over the next week, various media outlets reported on a range of issues with the arrangement that were generating concern, including the fact that WE planned on paying teachers $12,000 to recruit and manage student volunteers and that the WE organization itself was listed as a potential spot for hundreds of student volunteers.

Volunteer advocates, including Volunteer Canada, also questioned the core premise of the program, which essentially planned to pay students for volunteering even though volunteering has traditionally been done for free. The hourly requirements to qualify for the grants - $1,000 for each 100 hours of volunteering up to a $5,000 maximum – worked out to $10 an hour, which is less than the minimum wage in all provinces.

After just over a week of defending the arrangement with WE, the federal government and the Charity announced last Friday, July 3, that WE Charity would no longer manage the program and that the charity would not be receiving any federal payment. That same day the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner announced his office would investigate whether Mr. Trudeau was in breach of the Conflict of Interest Act.

The WE organization is made up of two main divisions. WE Charity is a registered charity that focuses on development projects and education programs such as the large WE Day events that attract thousands of youth and at which members of the Trudeau family, including the Prime Minister, have appeared as keynote speakers.

A separate division called ME to WE, is a for-profit private company that sells products and services such as bracelets and travel services.

The WE organization says ME to WE is a “social enterprise” that donates 90 per cent of its profits to WE Charity, with the rest reinvested in the business.

Charity Intelligence, an independent organization that rates charities based on criteria such as financial transparency, has expressed concern that WE blurs the line between its charity arm – which is legally required to produce public financial reports – and its for-profit company, which is not required to disclose its financial details.

The Globe reported last week that WE Charity’s oversight board experienced a major turnover earlier this year, including the resignation of Canadian board chair Michelle Douglas.

This is not the first time that Mr. Trudeau has faced controversy related to charities and paid speaking events.

Mr. Trudeau was first elected as a Liberal MP in 2008 and became Liberal Party leader in 2013.

The year he became leader, he faced criticism after revealing that he had earned more than $1.3-million in public speaking fees since 2006. Of that amount, he said $277,000 came from 17 groups after he was first elected as an MP. Mr. Trudeau said he stopped accepting fees in June 2012. The groups that paid speaking fees to Mr. Trudeau included charities and other organizations.

