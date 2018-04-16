Prime Minister’s national security adviser to be grilled by MPs

The Prime Minister’s national security adviser is set to testify at a parliamentary committee Monday, where he is expected to be grilled about a controversial briefing he gave reporters during Justin Trudeau’s trip to India in February.

Daniel Jean’s testimony at the House of Commons’ public safety and national security committee comes after a concerted effort by the Conservatives to pressure the Liberals into letting him appear in public to answer questions from MPs.

The Tories have accused the Trudeau government of engaging in a cover-up for previously blocking Mr. Jean’s testimony at committee. The questions are expected to center around how Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh man convicted of trying to kill an Indian cabinet minister in 1986, ended up at official events in India with the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the Conservatives forced more than 20 hours of non-stop voting in the House in an effort to punish the government for refusing to call Mr. Jean to answer questions about the India trip. The Liberals initially rejected the Tory demand, but eventually offered a classified briefing to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. Mr. Jean then agreed to testify before MPs in addition to briefing Mr. Scheer.

Mr. Jean, who is set to retire in June, will provide an unclassified version of the briefing to the House committee on Monday at noon.

Richard Fadden, former national security adviser and Canadian Security Intelligence Service director, said it is rare for any senior government official to comment publicly on such a controversial matter.

“He will not be able to disclose national security secrets. It’s just not done in front of Parliament. So, I think most of what is known, already, is going to be repeated. And I think they’re going to be disappointed when he simply repeats what he has said,” Mr. Fadden told CTV’s Question Period on Sunday.

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to allow Mr. Jean to appear at a parliamentary committee to explain a background briefing he gave to reporters in which he suggested factions within the Indian government may have orchestrated Mr. Atwal’s presence in India. Mr. Atwal was photographed with Mr. Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and members of the Liberal cabinet, in Mumbai during the Prime Minister’s trip to India. Mr. Atwal has also said he wants to testify at the parliamentary committee.

B.C. Liberal MP Randeep Sarai initially took responsibility for inviting Mr. Atwal, but Mr. Jean later suggested in a background briefing with reporters that Mr. Atwal’s presence was arranged by people in India who want to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from getting too cozy with a foreign government they believe is not committed to a united India. The Indian government has called the allegations “baseless and unacceptable,” and Mr. Atwal also denied any government involvement.

The briefing was initially only attributed to a senior government official, until the Conservatives revealed Mr. Jean as the official who spoke to reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The new national security committee of parliamentarians is also conducting a special review of the Atwal affair. The committee, comprised of MPs and senators with the highest level of security clearance, will study allegations relating to the Prime Minister’s India trip, including claims of foreign interference, security risks to the Prime Minister and inappropriate use of intelligence.

The committee will provide a special report on the matter to Mr. Trudeau and the ministers of foreign affairs and public safety at the end of May. An unclassified version of the report will also be tabled in the House of Commons and the Senate.