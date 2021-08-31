Priorities for next government should include recovery of burial sites and climate leadership, AFN says

Open this photo in gallery A temporary memorial for victims of Canada's residential schools system is blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony in Calgary on Aug. 26, 2021. Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press

The Assembly of First Nations released key priorities for the next federal government on Tuesday, including calls for an emphasis to be placed on reconciliation, climate leadership and economic growth for First Nations.

The advocacy organization, which represents more than 900,000 First Nations people in 634 communities across the country and plays a key role in trying to shape federal government policy, included the priorities in a document entitled Healing Path Forward: 2021 Federal Priorities for Strengthening and Rebuilding First Nations.

“The Assembly of First Nations ... urges all voters in Canada, regardless of political affiliation, to understand First Nations priorities as Canadians’ priorities,” the document said.

The AFN said, for example, that all levels of government must work with urgency on the issue of burial sites being recovered across the country where former residential school students are buried, and each federal political party must outline how they will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with First Nations to move forward together.

Canadians should stand with First Nations in this painful but important work, the organization added.

The AFN also said in the document it was the recovery by Te’Kemlups Te Secwepmc in Kamloops, B.C., that showed Canadians and the world about innocent children who died and were buried in unmarked graves.

“This is a crime against humanity and a crime against these little children,” the document states. “We call this genocide.”

The recovery of First Nations children’s remains is not over and there will be more reports to come, the document added.

“People and media have been referring to them as discoveries,” it said. “These are not ‘discoveries’ - these are ‘recoveries.’ It’s time to find our children and bring them home. This agonizing exercise and grim reminder of this country’s history will continue until we recover all our family members and bring them home to rest in peace, in proper ceremony.”

AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was elected to her position in July, also stressed the importance of justice and healing for communities.

At a virtual news conference, she cited examples of ongoing issues such as children living in overcrowded homes, not having access to clean drinking water, having to attend schools that are not funded to the same standards as the rest of Canada and young people being apprehended to the child welfare system.

On the issue of climate change, the AFN wants political parties to endorse a commitment including to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Among other things, their document also calls for the government to work with First Nations as partners on implementing Ottawa’s climate plan and to support the application of First Nations perspectives and knowledge to assess the impact of climate change.

The organization is also calling for other measures, such as for government to provide resources to First Nations to develop post-pandemic recovery plans.

In 2015, the AFN identified 51 influential ridings where First Nations voters could affect the outcome of the vote. When asked for her message to First Nations people in this election, Ms. Archibald said she encourages them to vote.

She said she will not be offering any endorsements, adding that her organization will need to work with whomever forms government.

