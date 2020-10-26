Procurement Minister warns Conservative motion puts COVID-19 vaccine negotiations at risk

Open this photo in gallery Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, on Oct. 26, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government is warning that a Conservative motion calling for the release of internal documents related to its handling of COVID-19 will jeopardize Canada’s ability to secure a pandemic vaccine.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand made the warning Monday morning ahead of a House of Commons vote on the motion. Ms. Anand said the motion could harm the arrangements Ottawa has already negotiated with manufacturers of vaccines, personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing kits as well as continuing talks to secure additional supply.

“If this motion passes, it is my grave concern that those contracts are at risk, those negotiations are at risk,” she said. “I am seriously saying that our contracts for vaccine, PPE and rapid test kits are in jeopardy. And the reason why vaccine companies are reaching out to us is because they too believe that those contracts may be in jeopardy.”

The Conservative motion, which will be put to a vote Monday afternoon, calls for the Commons health committee to launch a broad study of the federal government’s approach to the pandemic, including the vaccine development and approvals process.

The motion calls on the federal government to release a large amount of documentation to the committee through the House of Commons Law Clerk. These include memos and e-mails from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Privy Council Office and the offices of relevant cabinet ministers.

The motion specifically asks the law clerk to redact information that would compromise personal privacy, national security or information that, if disclosed, “could reasonably be expected to interfere with contractual or other negotiations between the Government of Canada and a third party.”

Ms. Anand told reporters Monday that the instruction to the law clerk is insufficient to protect commercially sensitive information. She said the government had urged the Conservatives to have the documents redacted by public servants in the Privy Council Office.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who introduced the motion, dismissed Ms. Anand’s warnings as “hyperbolic” and “complete garbage.”

In a news conference, Ms. Rempel Garner said she heard from industry representatives over the weekend that the Liberal government was making efforts to stir up opposition to the motion.

The Liberal government had indicated last week that Monday’s motion would not be considered a matter of confidence, but neither Ms. Anand nor Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos, who joined Ms. Anand at the news conference, would confirm that position Monday. Ms. Rempel Garner said it appears Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing for a federal election.

“I actually think the Prime Minister wants to go to an election," she said. Ms. Rempel Garner said the law clerk should be involved because the government’s past actions show it can’t be trusted to be transparent with government documents.

“I don’t believe that the government should be redacting its own documents. This is why the law clerk is better positioned to do it as a neutral arbiter."

The Minister said the pharmaceutical industry and the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters association has expressed strong concern to the government regarding the potential negative impact of the Conservative motion.

On Friday, the Prime Minister announced $214-million in spending on Canadian-made vaccines.

The federal government has previously announced agreements with several companies to secure access to their COVID-19 vaccines should they prove successful and receive approval for use in Canada. These companies include AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna.

