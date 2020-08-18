 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Prorogation of Parliament: what does it mean and what happens next?

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a news conference on Parliament Hill, Aug. 18, 2020 in Ottawa.

DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Parliament has been prorogued until Sept. 23, when there will be a speech from the throne. Here is what that means and what could come next.

Word – The term comes through Middle English and Old French from a Latin root, prorogare, to prolong.

Effect – Prorogation essentially ends a session of Parliament, allowing for a new beginning with a speech from the throne.

Story continues below advertisement

Legislation – At one time, prorogation killed all legislation before Parliament, but rule changes now provide that most bills can be revived in the new session at the same stage they were at when the previous session ended.

Committees – Committees, including special and legislative committees, cease to exist. Membership on committees, except the membership of the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs, is terminated and all chairs and vice-chairs no longer hold these positions.

Documents – No document may be tabled until the first day of a new session.

Quote – “Prorogation of a session brings to an end all proceedings before Parliament. With certain exceptions, unfinished business ‘dies’ on the Order Paper and must be started anew in a subsequent session.” – House of Commons Procedure and Practice, Third Edition, 2017.

Length – Prorogation can be as short as a few hours, or as long as several months. During this period, the House of Commons and Senate are shut down but the government remains in power and MPs remain MPs.

Frequency – Most Parliaments are prorogued at least once and often there are several prorogations and sessions in the life of a Parliament.

Authority – Prorogation is ordered by the Governor General on the advice of the prime minister. It is not covered by statute. Rather it is a personal legal power of the Governor General and by convention the prime minister has the right to provide advice. And by convention it’s actually the prime minister’s decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Granted – Prorogation is routinely granted. In December 2008, then-governor general Michaelle Jean took a few hours before granting prorogation, but that was a thorny case because opposition parties were threatening to defeat the government and install a coalition government shortly after an election.

Ceremony – At one time, prorogation was done in a formal ceremony in the Senate chamber, but that hasn’t been used in decades. A simple proclamation signed by the Governor General does the trick today.

Liberal promise – In their 2015 election platform, the Liberals said Stephen Harper’s Conservatives “used prorogation to avoid difficult political circumstances. We will not.”

Limits – Governments can’t use prorogation to shut down Parliament indefinitely. That would violate the constitutional requirement that Parliament meet at least once every 12 months. And without Parliament to approve a budget and spending estimates, the government would run out of money.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies