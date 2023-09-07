Open this photo in gallery: Chris Barber speaks with his lawyer, Diane Magas, as he walks to court with his wife on the second day of his trial on Sept. 6, 2023, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Crown prosecutors played video in court on Thursday from the TikTok account of truck convoy organizer Chris Barber, including one that called for supporters to “get to Ottawa”, as part of the third day of his joint criminal trial with fellow organizer Tamara Lich.

Crown Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe called a new witness to testify on Thursday, Sergeant Joanne Pilotte, who was asked about content from Mr. Barber’s TikTok account. She is the fourth member of the Ottawa Police to be called as a Crown witness.

Court is expected to be presented with about five hours of video, Mr. Radcliffe said Thursday.

While the videos were played in court, Mr. Barber, who was wearing a short-sleeve plaid shirt and jeans, leaned forward and paused at times to write in a notebook.

Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich’s criminal trial began on Tuesday. The pair are facing charges of intimidation, mischief and obstructing police. They are also charged with counselling others to commit each of those three offences.

Additionally, Mr. Barber is facing a charge of counselling others to disobey a court order.

The trial is the latest instalment of the trucker convoy story.

Last fall, hearings were held as part of an inquiry commission that was called as a result of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s February 2022 decision to invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act. In February, Justice Paul Rouleau released a report that determined that the decision to invoke the act was appropriate.

The criminal trial of Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich will influence the fate of the two organizers, who have both a loyal following and are also sources of much criticism, including from residents and business owners in Ottawa’s downtown core.

Separate from the criminal trial, there is a $300-million proposed class-action lawsuit under way for those who have claimed they suffered harms as a result of the demonstrations.

Social media content is expected to figure prominently in Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich’s trial, as convoy organizers were very active online during the course of the protest that brought the core of the nation’s capital to a standstill in early 2022.

In his opening argument presented earlier this week, Mr. Radcliffe told court the Crown believes that Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich “crossed the line” and committed crimes. The case is not about their political views, he said.

Defence lawyers for Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich have said the trial must not be one of the convoy.

Ms. Lich’s lawyer, prominent Ottawa attorney Lawrence Greenspon, told reporters on Wednesday outside the Ottawa Courthouse that evidence presented in court since the proceedings began is “quite clear” that the convoy was “very peaceful” in nature.

“The evidence speaks for itself,” he said. “You had thousands of people in the city for three weeks and they can’t point to a single incident of violence.”

The trial is expected to run in to October and it is being presided over by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey.