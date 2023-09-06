Open this photo in gallery: Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon arrives with Tamara Lich at the courthouse on the first day of the trial of Ms. Lich and Chis Barber in Ottawa on Sept. 5, 2023.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Police officers were more prone to be “swarmed” by crowds during enforcement actions as time progressed during the trucker convoy in Ottawa in early 2022, an Ottawa Police Inspector said Wednesday.

Inspector Russell Lucas, who served as an incident commander assigned to manage impacts of the convoy, is the second Crown witness in the criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber were two architects of the convoy that saw big rig trucks become entrenched in Ottawa’s downtown core for more than three weeks.

The protests ultimately prompted one of the largest police responses in Canadian history to clear the streets in mid-February 2022.

Ms. Lich, from Medicine Hat, Alta., and Mr. Barber, from Swift Current, Sask., are facing criminal charges of mischief, obstructing police and intimidation, as well as one charge of counselling for each of those three offences.

During questioning from Assistant Crown Attorney Siobhain Wetscher, Inspector Lucas told the court that the size of the convoy exceeded initial police expectations and his service was stretched thin after its arrival.

Inspector Lucas said prior to the convoy coming to the nation’s capital, police were aware of a “core group” coming from Western Canada who had been co-operative with police.

More groups were growing each day and plans were being adjusted as a result, Inspector Lucas said.

He also told court it was his understanding protesters were opposed to government mandates in relation to COVID-19.

Inspector Lucas said the primary focus initially for police was how to manage the trucks that were coming and how to mitigate impacts on the city.

He said regardless of what people think about a message of protest, there must be the “right balance” to allow demonstrators to be heard and to minimize impacts on the city.

Inspector Lucas told court how there had been co-operation with protesters and police, including an “open dialogue” between them.

But he said that as demonstrations continued, the general atmosphere “started to change” and it became “more difficult” and “more volatile.”

He said the fact officers were more prone to “be swarmed” by crowds during enforcement actions required that he assign more officers to respond to incidents in those areas. He said that information was available to him as he monitored live operations on the ground.

During cross-examination by Ms. Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, Inspector Lucas said he did not go to where the protests were happening in his capacity. He also confirmed he did not have direct contact with Ms. Lich or Mr. Barber.

On Tuesday, court heard from another member of the Ottawa Police Service, Constable Craig Barlow, who presented a police compilation video that was put together at the request of the Crown. It showed images including protesters clashing with police and congestion in Ottawa’s downtown core as a result of big rig vehicles that were parked on city streets.

During cross-examination, Mr. Barber’s lawyer, Diane Magas, asked why the video did not contain other aspects of the demonstrations, including people hugging or a bouncy castle.

The Crown also presented additional videos of protesters who were calling out “hold the line” while police were trying to clear city streets.

Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe told court on Tuesday that protesters held the line as directed by Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber and in doing so, the pair “crossed the line” and committed crimes.

Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber’s trial is expected to run into October. It is being presided over by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey.