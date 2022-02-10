Farmers block Highway 402 near Sarnia, Ont., on Feb. 10, 2022 to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The highway serves as an alternative route to the U.S. and has been taking the traffic diverted from the Windsor-Detroit border crossing which has been blocked by protestors since Feb. 7.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters have blocked a third Canadian border crossing, in Manitoba, and plan demonstrations at a fourth this weekend, deepening the crisis at key trade routes and pushing businesses to the brink.

Overnight Wednesday, protesters blocked the border crossing at Emerson, Man. On Thursday, RCMP in Manitoba said a large number of vehicles and farm equipment were stopping traffic in both directions.

“No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound,” the RCMP wrote in a social media statement. “The port of entry is shut down.”

A video posted to Facebook showed a large digital sign beside the road with rolling text saying: “Prepare to stop, border crossing closed until mandates are lifted.”

For almost two weeks protesters have intermittently blocked the border crossing at Coutts, Alta., and since Monday another blockade has shut down the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ont., to Detroit, to all commercial traffic in both directions. The bridge is Canada’s most critical trade route to the U.S., carrying about one quarter of all trade between the two countries.

Police are now also monitoring a fourth border protest planned for the Peace Bridge, which connects Fort Erie, Ont., to Buffalo.

A U.S. group that says it was launched to support the trucker convoy in Canada said on its website that two convoys will converge in Buffalo on Saturday. They plan to hold a rally at the Peace Bridge, which their website notes is one of the “most trafficked border crossings.”

The Niagara Regional Police Service said it is aware of the planned protest. Constable Philip Gavin said the force had no other statement except to say it will be “monitoring to ensure participant and community safety, as is the case in all demonstrations and protests.”

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge is forcing traffic to divert to other bridges, resulting in higher shipping costs, long delays and shortages in goods that are already leading companies to slash shifts.

On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on Canada to reopen the bridge to traffic.

“It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade. They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic,” she said, noting the protests are already affecting auto production in her state.

So far the federal government has said the responsibility for managing the protest rests with local police.

At a Wednesday news conference in Windsor, Mayor Drew Dilkens said arresting the demonstrators at the Ambassador Bridge and towing their vehicles could lead to violence. Some have said they are “willing to die” for their cause, Mr. Dilkens said. The protesters are calling for an end to all pandemic lockdowns and restrictions imposed by federal and provincial governments.

Instead, police said they were trying to negotiate an end to the blockade.

The crossing at Coutts is critical to Canada’s trade in cattle, beef and produce. The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Association says the crossing usually sees $44-million per day in two-way trade.

The protests began in Ottawa with a convoy of trucks and vehicles driving to the capital from across the country more than two weeks ago. The protesters said they were opposed to the vaccine mandate imposed by the federal government on cross-border truckers. However, their cause has snowballed into a broader anti-government protest and includes opposition to all pandemic restrictions.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has condemned the protests since the start and on Thursday said in a statement that the blockades are “impairing the hard work of truck drivers who continue to keep our essential goods moving.”

“Many of those who are protesting having their lives disrupted by certain policies are, in turn, ironically disrupting the lives of their fellow Canadians,” president Stephen Laskowski said.

“The only people who these blockades hurt are the hard-working Canadians who have kept our nation moving.”

