 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Baghdad protests pose challenge to NATO’s mission in Iraq, says outgoing Canadian commander Dany Fortin

Michelle Carbert
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Violent anti-government protests in Iraq have forced the NATO mission to curtail some of its activities and movements, says the outgoing Canadian commander.

Major-General Dany Fortin says the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is still able to do its work in Iraq, but has had to rearrange meetings with senior officials who are focused on the demonstrations and make adjustments to avoid any security threats posed by the protests.

“Some activities I had to curtail because some of those senior [Iraqi] leaders were not available to meet or some of the activities were going to be in a location where that’s just too close to where some of the security forces positioned themselves,” Maj.-Gen. Fortin said in an interview with The Globe and Mail on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Largely speaking, it was conducted unaffected.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced on Friday he was resigning after weeks of demonstrations calling for an overhaul of the government. Nearly 400 protesters have died since Oct. 1, when Iraq’s biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades broke out. Protesters accuse the government of corruption and oppose Iran’s influence in Iraqi affairs.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin said he was “a little bit disappointed” when aspects of the mission were affected by the demonstrations, but told his team to reschedule meetings and stay focused on the mission’s mandate.

"I kept telling my team, keep your foot on the gas,” he said.

“We need to continue to … gently push Iraqis to move forward on those important initiatives that we all think are necessary.”

Maj.-Gen. Fortin recently wrapped up a 13-month tour commanding the NATO mission, where he oversaw the setup of the operation that involves about 580 troops from allied countries. The troops are training Iraqi security forces so they can prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State terrorist group that seized entire cities five years ago. Up to 250 Canadian troops are deployed as a part of the mission, where they are offering specialized training in areas such as bomb disposal.

The mission is seeing “results” on many fronts, said Maj.-Gen. Fortin. For instance, he said the next cohort of Canadian troops will oversee the Iraqis as they train their colleagues in bomb disposal. Canadian soldiers, with the help of three Griffon helicopters, are also helping transport people and equipment around the Baghdad area.

Story continues below advertisement

Maj.-Gen. Fortin said it has been rewarding to see senior Iraqi officials adopt some of the NATO mission’s terminology.

“It’s very encouraging when you hear senior leaders throw back at you words that you may have used in the past. ‘We want to become self-sufficient. We want increased operational capability. And rule of law is important,’ ” he said, citing what Iraqi officials have told him.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin said the goal of the mission is to establish a long-term partnership between NATO and Iraq so the country can leverage the alliance’s network to attend conferences and training opportunities.

NATO leaders are meeting in London this week, one month after French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the effectiveness of the alliance. In an interview with The Economist late October, Mr. Macron warned that NATO faces “brain death” because the United States can no longer be counted on to co-operate with the other members.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin said he was aware of Mr. Macron’s remarks, but did not comment on them specifically. He defended NATO’s work in Iraq, where he says the alliance is "certainly making a difference.”

“I could feel the entire alliance was behind me on this mission," Maj.-Gen. Fortin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the summer, the government announced that Canada would continue to command the NATO mission in Iraq until November 2020. In a ceremony last month, Maj.-Gen. Fortin transferred command of the mission to Maj.-Gen. Jennie Carignan.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin arrived back in Canada on Friday and is spending some time with his family before returning as commander of the 1st Canadian Division Headquarters in Kingston. He says the NATO mission was the “highlight" of his career.

“I feel very privileged to have had the opportunity to lead this mission and command quality people from across the alliance and a great team of Canadians.”

With a report from Reuters

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies