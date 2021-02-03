 Skip to main content
Politics

Proud Boys among 13 groups added to Canada’s list of terrorist groups

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Comments
The federal government has added the Proud Boys to its designated list of terrorist organization along with 12 other groups, including Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Wednesday that four of the groups that were added are considered ideologically motivated violent extremist groups: Atomwaffen Division, the Base, the Proud Boys and Russian Imperial Movement.

“Recent events have made Canadians much more aware about the serious threats posed by ideologically motivated violent extremist groups,” Mr. Blair told reporters. “These groups are unfortunately active in Canada and around the world. Their violent actions and rhetoric are fueled by white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia and misogyny.”

Mr. Blair said the threat of ideologically motivated extremism has been identified as the most significant threat to domestic security in Canada.

He said listing groups as terrorists is an important step in combatting terrorism. Listings can support criminal investigations and help law enforcement lay terrorism-related charges against perpetrators and supporters of terrorism. And once a group is listed, banks and financial institutions can freeze their assets.

Public Safety defines “ideologically motivated violent extremism” as often driven by grievances and ideas, the resulting worldview consisting of a personal narrative centering on an extremist’s willingness to incite, enable or mobilize violence. They draw inspiration from books, music, images, lectures, online discussion, videos and conversations.

Other groups added Wednesday include three al-Qaeda affiliates: Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimin, Front de Liberation du Macina and Ansar Dine. Five Daesh affiliates were added: Islamic State West Africa Province, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, Islamic State in Libya, Islamic State East Asia, and Islamic State—Bangladesh; and an international group, Hizbul Mujahideen.

Public Safety Canada said based on the groups’ actions, they meet the legal threshold to be listed as a terrorist entity according to the Criminal Code, which requires reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has “knowingly participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with such entity.”

The Criminal Code also mandates severe penalties for people and groups that deal with property or finances of a listed entity and a person seeking entry into the country might be inadmissible if they are found to be associated with a listed group. Listing groups also helps facilitate the removal of their online content.

Mr. Blair said the listing process is not political, that it is neutral based on evidence, intelligence and the law. Mr. Blair said Canada’s national security and law enforcement agencies have been monitoring the activities of these groups for a number of years.

The process involves security intelligence reports and an assessment by the justice department to ensure a group meets the legal threshold to be listed. That evidence is ultimately presented to Mr. Blair and if he believes the threshold is met, he can recommend to the federal cabinet that an organization be added to the list.

“Canada will not tolerate ideological, religious or politically motivated acts of violence,” Mr. Blair said.

