Politics

Provincial finance ministers push Morneau for stabilization, health-care money

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks in Ottawa, on Dec. 16, 2019.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The country’s finance ministers are meeting in Ottawa today, with more federal help for resource-dependent provinces such as Alberta on the agenda.

All provinces say a federal program that cushions provincial budgets from sudden shocks needs to be more generous.

The fiscal-stabilization program is easier to change than the more complex equalization program, and amendments could be worth billions to provinces whose finances have been hit by low oil prices.

They want the program revised to eliminate a $60-per-person cap on payments and to allow retroactive payments that could be worth billions to Alberta in particular.

Unlike equalization payments, fiscal-stabilization money comes straight from federal revenues, which made it easy for provincial premiers to agree earlier this month that expanding the program is a top priority.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau will also face calls for more transfers of federal money for health care.

Canada's federal budget deficit will be billions of dollars deeper than it was supposed to be this year and next, according to the Finance Department. The figures released this morning show that the Liberals' projected deficit of $19.8-billion for the 12-month period that ends in March is now slated to hit $26.6-billion. The Canadian Press

