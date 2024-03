Open this photo in gallery: The inquiry's next set of public hearings resumes on March 27.Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

This year’s public inquiry into foreign interference is focusing on how China, Russia, India and other foreign actors may have meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections – and whether the federal government and its agencies have the ability to detect and counter that kind of interference in the future.

As the inquiry prepares for more public hearings starting March 27, a look back in how we got here – in 10 highlights.