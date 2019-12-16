Public pensions, new spending put pressure on federal budget’s bottom line

Open this photo in gallery Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers the fiscal update, in Ottawa, on Dec. 16, 2019. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The federal government’s latest fiscal update shows higher public pension obligations and other spending since the March budget are eating up a sizable amount of the room the Liberal Party was counting on to deliver on its campaign promises.

As a result, deficit projections for the coming years are already in line with the Liberal platform’s proposed bottom line even before Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers his first post-election budget in early 2020.

Monday’s fiscal update says the federal deficit is projected to be $28.1-billion in 2020-21, $22.1-billion in 2021-22, $18.4-billion in 2022-23 and $16.3-billion in 2023-24. Those figures include an annual $3-billion “adjustment for risk” to cover unforeseen events or economic changes.

Those annual deficit forecasts compare to the Liberal platform projections of $27.4-billion in 2020-21, $23.7-billion in 2021-22, $21.8-billion in 2022-23 and $21-billion in 2023-24.

As the Finance Minister in a minority Parliament, Mr. Morneau faces pressure to deliver on Liberal Party promises, while also considering at least some priorities of other parties in order to survive confidence votes. At the same time, he faces calls from provinces and territories for more money in areas such as health transfers. He is meeting this week in Ottawa with his provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss their requests.

As expected, Monday’s fiscal update did not include announcements of new spending. It details dozens of specific spending items that have occurred since the release of the March budget.

It does account for the Liberal platform’s largest promise, which is a tax cut to gradually increase the basic personal amount that individuals can earn before taxes are owed. The Liberal platform said that tax cut would cost more than $5.6-billion a year once fully implemented in 2023-24.

The biggest new factor contributing to federal deficits is adjustments to federal public pensions. Because interest rates are lower than previously expected, the federal government must increase its contributions.

The amounts are significant. The higher-than-planned pension payments work out to an additional $7.6-billion in 2020-21 and $6.3-billion in 2021-22.

The update says the Finance Department will study an alternative way to present fiscal numbers, known as the operating balance. Based on an approach used in Australia and New Zealand, the government said this would isolate or remove the volatility that comes from actuarial adjustments to pension requirements. If adopted, the department said the operating balance would be presented in addition to the traditional budget balance.

The Liberal platform was silent on plans for the current 2019-20 fiscal year, which ends March 31. Mr. Morneau’s March budget estimated the size of this year’s deficit at $19.8-billion. Monday’s fiscal update says that estimate is now $26.6-billion.

Opposition MPs criticized the fact that the Liberal minority government waited until after Parliament rose last Friday for the holidays before releasing its latest fiscal numbers.

Friday also saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau release copies of the mandate letters he sent to each of his cabinet ministers.

The letter to Mr. Morneau assigned four “key principles” to the Finance Minister with respect to managing federal finances.

The mandate letter says Mr. Morneau must continue to reduce the federal debt-to-GDP ratio; preserve Canada’s AAA credit rating; make investments that improve Canadians’ quality of life; and to “preserve fiscal firepower in the event that we need to respond to an economic downturn.” ​

