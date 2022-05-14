Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime is inviting Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade to take part in an English-language debate ahead of the October election, even if Premier François Legault declines to take part.

Duhaime says he believes Quebec’s English-speaking community deserves its own forum to address concerns critical to the community, including health care, education and language issues.

On Friday, an English-language media consortium opted to cancel a debate scheduled for Sept. 20 after Legault and Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said they would not participate.

The consortium explained that without all major parties present it would be impossible to present a “fair and informative” debate.

At least one English-language media outlet says it would be willing to hold a debate without Legault, as long as Anglade agrees to take part as well.

The Liberal leader said on social media Saturday afternoon she is “very open to participating,” inviting Legault to “face the music and participate.”