Conservative MP Alain Rayes rises to question the government during Question Period in the House of Commons in November, 2021.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Quebec Conservative MP Alain Rayes is leaving the Conservative caucus over Pierre Poilievre winning the leadership of the federal party.

Mr. Rayes, who supported former Quebec premier Jean Charest in the leadership race, announced Tuesday that he will sit as an independent, and that he had informed the Speaker of his decision.

In a statement, Mr. Rayes said he remains a “proud Progressive Conservative” and will continue to serve constituents in the Richmond-Arthabaska riding he first won in 2015.

“I respect the choice made by members of the Conservative Party of Canada in the last leadership race. However, some of my political ideals, values and convictions are not compatible with the new path undertaken by our political formation,” Mr. Rayes said in a statement.

“I leave without bitterness and I remain driven by the deep desire to continue to serve the population on the political scene, and this, with the same rigour, passion and dedication as usual,” said the former mayor of the central Quebec town of Victoriaville.

Mr. Rayes’s statement on Tuesday afternoon came ahead of Mr. Poilievre holding a news conference on Parliament Hill to speak to an affordability announcement earlier in the day by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He was the party’s Quebec lieutenant until he stepped down in February so he could play a role in Mr. Charest’s bid to win the party leadership.

Over the weekend, Mr. Poilevre was elected party leader in a landslide win and Mr. Charest has announced he is returning to private life.

According to party results, Mr. Charest won 280 votes in the leadership race in Mr. Rayes’ riding compared to 358 for Mr. Poilievre.

On Monday, Mr. Poilievre held a meeting with the party’s Quebec caucus ahead of a meeting and speech to the party’s national caucus, which includes MPs and senators.

The Conservatives have 119 of 337 seats in the House of Commons. The Liberals have 158, the Bloc Québécois 32, the NDP 25, the Green Party two and there has been one Independent.