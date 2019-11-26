Quebec Conservatives criticize Scheer’s leadership at Montreal event

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer faced heavy criticism and calls to resign during a campaign postmortem event in Montreal, according to former Quebec candidates and organizers.
A number of participants, who spoke openly about the private event held Monday evening, said a clear majority of those present asked for Mr. Scheer to leave before he faces a confidence vote at a party convention in April.
Defeated candidates Marie-Claude Fournier and Tom Pentefountas said they directly told Mr. Scheer that he has peaked in Quebec and that the Conservative Party cannot grow in the province under his leadership.
“The people have made up their minds and they won’t come back,” Ms. Fournier said in an interview.
Mr. Pentefountas added that while he feels Mr. Scheer would have made an excellent prime minister, the time has come for him to leave in an honourable fashion.
“I think Andrew Scheer should resign. He would go out as a hero,” Mr. Pentefountas said.
Mr. Scheer, who has mandated former Conservative minister John Baird to conduct a separate post-election analysis, has given no hint that he will step down. After firing chief of staff Marc-André Leclerc and director of communications Brock Harrison last week, Mr. Scheer is scheduled to unveil his shadow cabinet in the coming days.
Mr. Scheer is currently touring the country to hear from members about his party’s second-place finish in the election, which many Conservatives have described as an underwhelming and disappointing performance. He will hold a post-mortem event in Ottawa on Thursday and other ones in coming weeks in the Greater Toronto Area, the Western provinces and Quebec City.
Mr. Scheer is under fire from various wings of the Conservative Party. While some Conservatives would like him to adopt more progressive views on same-sex marriage and abortion, some social conservative groups are accusing him of failing to defend their beliefs.
A spokeswoman for the Conservative Party, Josée Morissette, said that Mr. Scheer “has insisted on hearing directly” from former candidates and will continue to hold similar meetings in coming weeks.
Conservative MP Luc Berthold, who was not present at the Montreal meeting, said Mr. Scheer has the right to conduct his own listening tour and wait for the results of Mr. Baird’s work before making a final decision on his future.
“I applaud him for facing the music,” said Mr. Berthold, the MP for Mégantic-L’Érable. “It is an exercise that requires much humility and courage.”
Kory Teneycke, a senior supporter of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and veteran of the federal Conservative Party, said Mr. Scheer should resign immediately and run again in the subsequent leadership race if he wants to remain in power.
“It is a minority Parliament, and moving more quickly is in the interest of the party,” Mr. Teneycke said. “It is clearly evident he doesn’t have the level of support required to command the leadership.”
Conservative Senator Claude Carignan said “more and more people are openly calling for Mr. Scheer’s departure” and that Mr. Scheer should not wait until April to leave his position.
There were more than 50 people at the post-mortem event in Montreal. In one room, Mr. Scheer and his Quebec lieutenant, Alain Rayes, heard from defeated candidates, while the Conservative Party’s executive director, Dustin van Vugt, met with campaign organizers in another venue.
Laurent Proulx, who was part of the Conservative team in Quebec, said “no one came to the defence” of Mr. Scheer in the meeting attended by party organizers. Mr. Proulx said he will organize against Mr. Scheer at the Toronto convention if Mr. Scheer remains in place.
Overall, the Conservative lost two seats in the Quebec City area and failed to make inroads in cities such as Trois-Rivières, Drummondville or in the suburbs of Montreal, where the party had high hopes. The saving grace for the party was a victory in the riding of Beauce at the expense of former Conservative MP Maxime Bernier, who is now leading the People’s Party of Canada.