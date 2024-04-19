Quebec follows Ottawa and raises amount of capital gains subject to tax

Open this photo in gallery: Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard presents the provincial budget at the legislature in Quebec City on March 12.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec says it will align its tax system with the federal government by increasing the percentage of capital gains subject to taxation.

Like Ottawa announced in its budget Tuesday, Quebec says it will tax two-thirds rather than one-half of capital gains, which are profits made on the sale of assets.

The increase in the capital gains inclusion rate will affect gains superior to $250,000, as is the case with the federal government’s changes.

The Quebec Finance Department says the tax increase will take effect June 25.

The province says it took the decision to maintain “coherence” with the federal government’s tax system.

A major Quebec manufacturing association – Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec – says the increase in the capital gains inclusion rate will hurt companies at a time when they already have to invest in reducing carbon emissions.