Quebec moves to protect David painting sought by National Gallery

Open this photo in gallery Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment by Jacques-Louis David. handout/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is intervening in a cultural tug of war between the National Gallery of Canada and two Quebec museums, saying a historic painting worth millions of dollars must stay in the province.

Provincial Culture Minister Marie Montpetit filed notice late Monday that she will give a special heritage classification to a 1779 Jacques-Louis David painting that is at the centre of the dispute. The designation will mean the canvas can’t leave the province without the minister’s permission and the government has the first option to buy the painting if the owner wants to sell it.

“It is my duty as minister to protect this work that is part of our history,” Ms. Montpetit said in a French statement late Monday. “It is with pride that I announce today that Jacques-Louis David’s Saint Jerome will remain in Quebec. I also announce that I have mandated the ministry to develop a new strategy for the protection of movable property of a religious nature. Our heritage is a reflection of who we are as a society, it is our history.”

Filing notice is the beginning of the classification process, but it also means that, for now, the painting is considered to have already been classified.

Saint Jerome Hears The Trumpet Of The Last Judgment is currently the property of the civil corporation of the parish of Notre-Dame de Quebec, which is selling the painting it has owned for nearly a century to pay for upkeep at two historic churches in Quebec City.



The National Gallery put in an offer of US$5-million in December, conditional on the sale of the 1929 Marc Chagall painting The Eiffel Tower at a Christie’s auction house in May.

The Musée de la civilisation in Quebec City, which is the legal depository of the David painting, has right of first refusal to match the National Gallery’s bid by mid-June. The Musée is working on a joint bid with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, which is currently displaying the canvas, and working to raise the funds through public and private sources.

The National Gallery said it put in an offer for the David painting when it heard there were prospective international buyers. All three institutions have argued that the artwork should remain in Canada, but the Quebec museums say that the piece should stay in their province.

Nathalie Bondil, director general of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, said she was pleased by the government’s move and by positive overtures from the National Gallery’s board of trustees.

“Everyone is now in agreement that the David painting, classified as a Quebec heritage object, shall remain in Quebec,” she said.

The National Gallery said in a statement that it was going ahead with the sale of the Chagall, whether or not the purchase of the David goes through. It said it would use the proceeds of the sale – estimated to be between US$6-million and US$9-million – to establish a “financial safety net” that would be used to acquire other works of art that are at risk of leaving the country.

