Quebec parties campaign on expanded dental coverage, school taxes

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard speaks to Neuville Mayor Bernard Gaudreau's children while visiting a county fair in Neuville, Que., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Liberals dusted off an old promise to expand free dental coverage on Sunday, this time to include children up to age 16 as well as low-income seniors should they be re-elected come Oct. 1.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard made the pledge while campaigning on Day 4 in the Saguenay—Lac-Saint Jean region, reviving a promise made in part under former leader Jean Charest to beef up coverage for teens.

About 620,000 Quebecers currently qualify for free basic coverage, including children up until age 10 and people on social assistance.

With the proposed changes, nearly 1.2 million more Quebecers would qualify under the plan, Couillard said, including seniors 65 and older meeting the financial threshold — single seniors earning less than $18,096 a year or couples getting less than $24,000.

“Dental health is also a major factor (for seniors) because it’s very painful,” Couillard said from the region north of Quebec City, which includes his home riding of Roberval. “At some point, seniors stop eating and that’s a major health issue if you’re already frail, very old, and you stop eating because you just can’t do it.”

The new measure would cost the government $150 million and Couillard said the province’s improved financial situation makes it possible.

The left-leaning Quebec solidaire party has advocated for universal dental care, but Couillard dismissed that as far too costly.

The Liberal announcement comes amid an ongoing conflict with the province’s dentists, who’d threatened to quit the public system over a contract dispute before the province intervened by decree to block the move.

“It’s not to punish dentists, it’s to protect Quebecers,” Couillard said of the decree, adding he was certain negotiations with the association representing 4,300 members, who have been without a contract since 2015, wouldn’t be fruitful in the end.

Also Sunday, Coalition Avenir Quebec vowed to harmonize school taxes to 10 cents per $100 of evaluation if they take power.

Coalition Leader Francois Legault said school taxes have gone up 25 per cent in the past four years alone and because of variable tax rates, homeowners pay vastly different rates according to the school board to which they pay taxes.

Campaigning on Montreal’s North Shore on Sunday, Legault used the example of two homes behind him at a stop in Terrebonne, where one neighbour paid $269 to one board while another next door paid $690.

Legault defended harmonizing as opposed to abolishing school as the Coalition had previously championed, noting much had changed since the previous campaign.

Harmonizing the taxes would cost $700 million, Legault said, assuring all of his party’s promises will be costed.

“We will table our financial forecast and you’ll see that it is balanced,” Legault said. “I have someone with me that’s keeping track of that — don’t worry, we have a strong management team.”

The Parti Quebecois didn’t make any announcements on Sunday, with Leader Jean-Francois Lisee taking a positive approach and declining to criticize his rivals when pressed by journalists.

Lisee said he didn’t want to repeat mistakes from the 2014 campaign, which saw the PQ under former leader Pauline Marois go from front-runner to second-place.

The current leader said he has a small book he carries with him with lessons learned from the previous campaign, but declined to detail those problems on Sunday.

“It’s a small book, but there’s a lot of things in it,” Lisee said, as he and deputy leader Veronique Hivon were formally named PQ candidates in their respective ridings of Rosemont and Joliette, where they were uncontested.