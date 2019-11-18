Quebec Senator leaves Conservative caucus, criticizes Scheer’s social views

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais speaks to the media outside the Senate Chambers, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, in a March 5, 2013, file photo. Fred Chartrand/The Globe and Mail

Quebec Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais quit the Conservative caucus on Monday, criticizing leader Andrew Scheer’s views on social issues and saying the party wasted an opportunity to win the last election.

Mr. Dagenais said in a statement that the day after the Conservative caucus reviewed the results of the fall election, he decided to sit as an independent senator and now he has joined the newly formed Canadian Senators Group.

The senator has been outspoken about how he felt Mr. Scheer fared in the election, and reiterated that view as he announced he was leaving the Conservative caucus.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Dagenais had already publicly expressed the fact that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's beliefs about abortion and same-sex marriages led to a mass exodus of the Quebec vote that the party hoped to win with the excellent candidates who had been recruited for the election of 21 October,” said a statement from his office.

"We have wasted a unique opportunity and the result will be the same the next time if the current leader and those who advise him remain in office as is the case at this time," said Mr. Dagenais in the release.

Given the senator’s views, the statement continues, Mr. Dagenais believes it would be inappropriate for him to remain in the Conservative caucuses.

Mr. Dagenais, a former police officer, was appointed to the Senate in 2012 by Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.

Two weeks ago 11 senators representing different regions of the country and contrasting political views announced they were leaving their respective caucuses to form a new group called the Canadian Senators Group.

Mr. Dagenais said the creation of the new group of independent senators was a “logical choice” that will allow him to express his views “unreservedly.”

"I am particularly excited about working with this group, and especially with Senator Scott Tannas whose leadership and convening skills will enable us to be critical and productive in reviewing government legislation and in committees of the Senate," said Mr. Dagenais. Mr. Tannas, a former Conservative senator, is the interim leader of the group.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Currently in the Senate there are 51 members of the Independent Senators Group and there are 24 Conservative senators. There are 13 members of the Canadian Senators Group and eight senators in the recently created Progressive Senate Group, who were formerly Liberals. There are four senators who are not affiliated with any group and five vacant seats.

Senator Percy Downe, a former Liberal and once a chief of staff to prime minister Jean Chrétien, also announced Monday he was joining the Canadian Senators Group.

Mr. Dagenais said in his statement that he will continue to hold a membership in the Conservative Party, even though he disagrees with “certain social values and the low importance attached to Quebec voters by the current leadership” because it’s the only party that conveys his views on the economy and national security.