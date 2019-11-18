 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Quebec Senator leaves Conservative caucus, criticizes Scheer’s social views

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais speaks to the media outside the Senate Chambers, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, in a March 5, 2013, file photo.

Fred Chartrand/The Globe and Mail

Quebec Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais quit the Conservative caucus on Monday, criticizing leader Andrew Scheer’s views on social issues and saying the party wasted an opportunity to win the last election.

Mr. Dagenais said in a statement that the day after the Conservative caucus reviewed the results of the fall election, he decided to sit as an independent senator and now he has joined the newly formed Canadian Senators Group.

The senator has been outspoken about how he felt Mr. Scheer fared in the election, and reiterated that view as he announced he was leaving the Conservative caucus.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Dagenais had already publicly expressed the fact that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's beliefs about abortion and same-sex marriages led to a mass exodus of the Quebec vote that the party hoped to win with the excellent candidates who had been recruited for the election of 21 October,” said a statement from his office.

"We have wasted a unique opportunity and the result will be the same the next time if the current leader and those who advise him remain in office as is the case at this time," said Mr. Dagenais in the release.

Given the senator’s views, the statement continues, Mr. Dagenais believes it would be inappropriate for him to remain in the Conservative caucuses.

Mr. Dagenais, a former police officer, was appointed to the Senate in 2012 by Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.

Two weeks ago 11 senators representing different regions of the country and contrasting political views announced they were leaving their respective caucuses to form a new group called the Canadian Senators Group.

Mr. Dagenais said the creation of the new group of independent senators was a “logical choice” that will allow him to express his views “unreservedly.”

"I am particularly excited about working with this group, and especially with Senator Scott Tannas whose leadership and convening skills will enable us to be critical and productive in reviewing government legislation and in committees of the Senate," said Mr. Dagenais. Mr. Tannas, a former Conservative senator, is the interim leader of the group.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently in the Senate there are 51 members of the Independent Senators Group and there are 24 Conservative senators. There are 13 members of the Canadian Senators Group and eight senators in the recently created Progressive Senate Group, who were formerly Liberals. There are four senators who are not affiliated with any group and five vacant seats.

Senator Percy Downe, a former Liberal and once a chief of staff to prime minister Jean Chrétien, also announced Monday he was joining the Canadian Senators Group.

Mr. Dagenais said in his statement that he will continue to hold a membership in the Conservative Party, even though he disagrees with “certain social values and the low importance attached to Quebec voters by the current leadership” because it’s the only party that conveys his views on the economy and national security.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter