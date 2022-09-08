The death of the Queen has prompted the Conservative Party of Canada to rethink how it plans to announce it next leader.

The party had been planning to do so with an event in Ottawa on Saturday, but the death of the monarch now means the country will be in a period of mourning during that time.

The chair of the party’s leadership election organizing committee says in a statement the party will respect the protocols surrounding her death.

Ian Brodie says the committee “is considering an appropriate, respectful way” to announce the race results and will provide an update early Friday.

The party had already booked a space at a convention centre in downtown Ottawa, sold tickets for $150 and created a lineup of speakers for the event.

The party is also in the midst of putting more than 400,000 ballots into counting machines to get ready for Saturday’s expected announcement of the results.