Open this photo in gallery: Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official charged with breaching Canada's secrets law, arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Closing arguments were presented in court Thursday in the highly unusual trial of a former RCMP intelligence director who says he communicated classified information with the subjects of international criminal probes while on a mission to help, and not hurt, Canada.

A defence lawyer for Cameron Ortis, Jon Doody, addressed a 12-member jury in the Superior Court of Justice Thursday, saying his client was acting to better situate the country, and Five Eyes partners, through actions that he took and that he had the authority to do what he did.

Mr. Ortis, who had access to highly classified Five Eyes information, is facing a total of six charges including four related to allegedly breaching the Security of Information Act. The other two include a computer-related charge and an allegation of breach of trust.

Mr. Doody told jurors Thursday that Mr. Ortis’s goal was simple.

He said his client was trying to get investigative targets to start using an e-mail service, known as Tutanota, that would allow for an unnamed foreign agency to, at some point, be able to intercept communication which may have been put back in to the Five Eyes.

The Five Eyes are an intelligence pact among Canada, Britain, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Throughout the course of Mr. Ortis’s weeks-long trial, Crown prosecutors have rejected that the former, high-ranking member of the national police force had the authority to communicate with the targets of international criminal probes.

In closing arguments to jurors, Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer said the kind of information that was shared by Mr. Ortis was not the kind used to “nudge” individuals to use an e-mail platform.

Instead, she said, the information was designed to enable the individuals and allow them to change their behaviour. Ms. Kliewer also told jurors it is not in dispute that Mr. Ortis shared special operational information.

This would not be considered proper bait, she said.

Mr. Ortis had no authority to communicate this special information, Ms. Kliewer said, adding that Mr. Ortis’s testimony that was presented in court does not make sense.

She said it is her submission to jurors that Mr. Ortis’s testimony is a story designed to make jurors believe that his “criminal” and “self-motivated” acts were aimed at some lofty and secret purpose.

Mr. Ortis’s evidence cannot be believed, Ms. Kliewer said.

The Crown has pointed to e-mail evidence showing contact between Mr. Ortis and Vincent Ramos, the CEO of an encrypted phone company, Phantom Secure.

The e-mails to Mr. Ramos culminate in a request in May, 2015, for a $20,000 payment in exchange for full copies of classified documents. The jury has heard that the RCMP found no evidence of a payment to Mr. Ortis.

Mr. Ramos was later sentenced to nine years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in the United States to providing Phantom Secure devices to assist in the distribution of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to Canada, the U.S., Australia, Mexico, Thailand and Europe.

Additionally, Mr. Ortis faces charges for communicating with Greater Toronto Area businessmen Salim Henareh and Muhammad Ashraf and attempting to communicate with another individual, Farzam Mehdizadeh.

The agreed statement of facts in the Ortis trial says Mr. Henareh, Mr. Ashraf and Mr. Mehdizadeh and their companies were subjects of investigation in Canada. Court has also heard about investigative work focused on money-services businesses in the GTA.

Mr. Doody told jurors that Mr. Ortis was a dedicated, talented, driven, high-ranking member of the RCMP. He also called on members of the jury to use their common sense in their deliberations.

Mr. Ortis is not an enemy of the RCMP, nor the country, Mr. Doody said.

He referenced testimony previously delivered by Mr. Ortis which said the former RCMP civilian was acting on information acquired by a foreign agency.

Mr. Ortis came to the conclusion that there was a clear and grave threat to the country, Mr. Doody added.

He also said that his client had been advised that members of organized crime had the ability to intercept information inside law enforcement and came to the conclusion that the threat simply could not be ignored.

Mr. Ortis is placing his liberty in the hands of jurors, Mr. Doody said, adding he is confident that they will find Mr. Ortis not guilty.

Outside of the courtroom, the email service, now known as Tuta, recently issued a statement that allegations made by Mr. Ortis in court are “completely untrue” and that their company is not owned or operated by any secret service, nor is it a “storefront.”

The company said these allegations “are especially dangerous” because they bring companies and organizations credibility into question.

It also said it is not acceptable that Mr. Ortis “can throw Tutanota under the bus, without disclosing any evidence that we participated in the behaviour from his testimony, and also without disclosing which ‘foreign intelligence’ agency may have been providing this access or information.”