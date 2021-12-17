Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's priorities for Justice Minister David Lametti include addressing systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Black and racialized Canadians and Indigenous people in the criminal justice system.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Incarcerated Indigenous women now make up nearly 50 per cent of all federally sentenced women, the federal correctional investigator said Friday, citing new data.

Dr. Ivan Zinger said in a statement that in the very near future Canada will reach the “sad milestone” of a 50-50 split, despite the fact that Indigenous women represent less than 5 per cent of the total population of women in Canada.

The Correctional Investigator’s Office also said statistical trends indicate the number of Indigenous people – both men and women – in federal custody is increasing at a time when overall numbers of incarcerated people are declining.

“On this trajectory, assuming overall declines in new admissions to custody, Canada will reach historic and unconscionable levels of Indigenous concentration in federal penitentiaries,” Dr. Zinger said.

He said the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in correctional settings remains one of Canada’s most pressing human-rights issues, and is evidence of “public policy failures over successive decades, as no government has been able to stop or reverse this trend.”

For Indigenous women, systemic racial bias in prison leaves many worse off than men

Bias behind bars: A Globe investigation finds a prison system stacked against Black and Indigenous inmates

Dr. Zinger reiterated a previous call for the Correctional Service of Canada to create a new position for a deputy commissioner of Indigenous corrections.

Last January, his office reported that the proportion of Indigenous men and women in federal custody had reached a new historic high, surpassing 30 per cent of the overall incarcerated population. He said Friday that the combined male and female Indigenous proportion in federal corrections is now 32 per cent, and still climbing.

In response to the release of the new data on Friday, Senator Kim Pate said the same issues that give rise to Indigenous women being murdered and going missing in disproportionately high numbers are those that result in some of them living on the streets and being imprisoned.

Senator Yvonne Boyer said the proportion of Indigenous women in federal prisons “has skyrocketed,” and that this is evidence current approaches to reform are failing.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released mandate letters for his cabinet members. His priorities for Justice Minister David Lametti include addressing systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Black and racialized Canadians and Indigenous people in the criminal justice system, as well as ensuring “all Canadians have access to fair and just treatment.”

Mr. Trudeau also underscored the need to pass Bill C-5, legislation the government says is designed to reduce reliance on mandatory minimum penalties.

Ms. Pate and other senators have called for amendments to the legislation to include provisions introduced in Bill S-213.

Senator Mobina Jaffer, who put forward Bill S-213, said Friday that it would allow judges to do their jobs and exercise discretion not to impose mandatory minimum penalties when doing so would result in injustice or perpetuate systemic racism.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.