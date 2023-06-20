Open this photo in gallery: A Canadian Forces CH-147 Chinook helicopter prepares to land on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 2014.FRED CHARTRAND/The Canadian Press

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one of its military helicopters has been involved in an unspecified incident while operating in eastern Ontario early this morning.

The Air Force says a CH-147 Chinook helicopter is involved.

The incident took place just after midnight near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of a Canadian Armed Forces military base near Petawawa, Ont.

It’s unclear how many people were on board.

The Air Force says first responders have arrived and are working in the area.

Petawawa is about 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.