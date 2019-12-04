 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

RCAF says Trudeau’s backup plane being repaired after engine problem discovered in London

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing news conference following the NATO Summit, in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, on Dec. 4, 2019.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bad luck with planes continues.

He was forced to use a backup aircraft Monday to ferry him to London for a NATO summit because the usual prime ministerial jet was damaged in a hangar accident last month.

But after he got to London, the Royal Canadian Air Force discovered a problem with one of the engines on the backup plane during a postflight inspection.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCAF says that plane, a CC-150 Polaris, is being repaired but is temporarily “unserviceable.”

So, the RCAF has commandeered another CC-150 Polaris – which was in Italy with Governor-General Julie Payette, who has been on a European tour of her own – to take Mr. Trudeau, his entourage and accompanying media back to Ottawa.

Another plane will have to be found to bring Ms. Payette home in time to read Thursday’s speech from the throne to open the new session of Parliament.

Pain with planes also dogged Mr. Trudeau during the election campaign earlier this fall.

On the first day of the campaign, the chartered Liberal plane was knocked out of service when the media bus scraped the underside of a wing.

The Liberals hastily arranged a replacement but were later criticized for the revelation that they were actually using two planes – one for Mr. Trudeau, his aides and media and another for cargo – while preaching the need to combat climate change by reducing fossil-fuel consumption.

As Prime Minister, Mr. Trudeau is normally transported in a Polaris CC-15001, an aircraft fitted out to carry VIPs. Once dubbed a “flying Taj Mahal,” it is now 32 years old and has been plagued with mechanical problems.

Story continues below advertisement

In October, it rolled into a wall while being towed into a hangar at 8 Wing Trenton, sustaining “significant structural damage to the nose and right engine cowling,” according to the RCAF.

During his first term, Mr. Trudeau experienced numerous problems with the aircraft. He arrival in India last year was delayed after a mechanical problem during a refuelling stop in Rome.

A problem with a flap in October, 2016, required the aircraft to return to Ottawa 30 minutes taking off with Mr. Trudeau, who was en route to Belgium to sign the Canada-Europe free-trade deal.

Planes in the fleet available to transport the prime minister and the Governor-General have an estimated retirement date of 2026. The government is studying whether it’s time to replace them.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies