A statement of claim was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday that alleges the arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies early this year is part of a pattern of “intimidation and exclusion” by the RCMP against the organization.

The statement says the claim by Mr. Menzies and Rebel News is for false arrest, false imprisonment, abuse of process, assault and battery, negligent investigation and breaches of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms including the fundamental freedom of the press. There was no cause for the arrest of Mr. Menzies, the statement said.

“RCMP have over the last few years, engaged in a pattern of intimidation and exclusion against Rebel News journalists, including Mr. Menzies,” the claim said.

The RCMP did not provide immediate comment on Tuesday when asked about the statement of claim filed against it.

The arrest of Mr. Menzies in January took place after he asked Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland why the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not listed as a terrorist group while she was walking ahead of an event in Richmond Hill, Ont., to honour the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Four years ago, the plane was shot down minutes after taking off from Tehran by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has faced calls, including from the Conservatives, to name the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

Ottawa-based defence attorney Lawrence Greenspon, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said the arrest of Mr. Menzies is “the most recent and most egregious example of the way that Rebel News reporters have been treated for quite some time.”

There has been a “campaign of exclusion of Rebel News reporters and a campaign of intimidation of those same reporters,” he added, noting this is why the damage claim is in excess of a million dollars.

“It constitutes, at least in my view, a violation of freedom of the press,” he said.

The statement of claim makes reference to other incidents, including one in 2020 where Mr. Menzies sought to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his COVID-19 policy at a large fundraiser that has resulted in litigation against the RCMP.

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant said Monday that the pattern of conduct against Rebel “goes right to Trudeau himself and it has become normalized in the government.”

In a video of the January incident filmed by a Rebel News videographer, Mr. Menzies could be seen being confronted by a member of the RCMP after he approached Ms. Freeland.

He is told he is under arrest for assault and can be seen later in the video recording being placed in handcuffs.

In the recording, Mr. Menzies can be seen saying that he didn’t “come here to cause trouble” and that he came to ask questions.

Following the arrest, Clint Whitney, a spokesperson for York Regional Police, said Mr. Menzies was arrested by the RCMP security detail at the event in Richmond Hill.

A spokesperson for the RCMP confirmed that the force’s protective policing resources were involved in an incident while they were deployed on a protective operation involving Ms. Freeland. The force also said the RCMP was looking into the incident.

Ms. Freeland said at the time that operational decisions about law enforcement are taken by police of jurisdiction and “quite appropriately, political elected officials have no role in the taking of those decisions.”