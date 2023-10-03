Open this photo in gallery: Cameron Ortis leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail on Oct. 22, 2019.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A former RCMP civilian who faces a criminal trial for allegedly sharing secrets that he had access to while working for the Mounties said he is “not guilty” to all charges on Tuesday.

A trial by jury for Cameron Ortis will take place at the Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa. Jurors are to be selected on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Ortis, 51, faces six charges, including four related to allegedly breaching the Security of Information Act by sharing secrets. Mr. Ortis also faces a computer-related charge and another alleging breach of trust.

The charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred during Mr. Ortis’ tenure as an RCMP employee. He is no longer employed by the force.

Charges under the Security of Information Act (SOIA) are considered by experts to be extremely rare. In December 2001, amendments to the Official Secrets Act were adopted by Parliament and became law. The Act was renamed the SOIA.

Mr. Ortis was charged in September, 2019, which generated considerable concerns in the world of intelligence and national security because of the information that he had access to.

All government departments involved in national security carried out a review to determine if secret information had been shared with Mr. Ortis. The departments included Global Affairs, National Defence, Public Safety, the Privy Council and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

At the time of his arrest, then-RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said in a statement that Mr. Ortis had access to high-level intelligence from Canadian and foreign agencies.

The RCMP was aware of the potential risk to agency operations of partners both in Canada and abroad, she said, adding that mitigation strategies had been put in place as required.

Ms. Lucki also said that while the force was supporting an FBI investigation it uncovered “possible internal corruption.”

“We took immediate action and launched an investigation into the alleged activities,” she said. “Our focus has been to diligently pursue this investigation which led to the arrest.”

Mr. Ortis worked as the civilian director-general of the RCMP National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre, which afforded him access to sensitive, highly classified information.

He was first hired by the force in 2007. Mr. Ortis also held positions in operations research and national security criminal investigations.

At present, Mr. Ortis is out on bail but faces strict conditions.

Mr. Ortis entered the Ottawa Courthouse flanked by his two lawyers on Tuesday morning. He was wearing a navy suit and smiled as he entered the building. Defence lawyer Mark Ertel said his client cannot wait for proceedings to get underway.

Mr. Ertel told reporters last week that Mr. Ortis is being “followed and surveilled and spied on” and that the last four years have been “terrible” for his client. He also said Mr. Ortis is charged with acting without authority but the defence believes it will be able to “establish that he did have authority to do everything he did.”

Mr. Ortis’s other lawyer, Jon Doody, has also said Mr. Ortis believes he has a “compelling story to tell” and that he intended to testify during the trial. The defence is confident “the jury will be interested to hear what he has to say and will find him not guilty,” Mr. Doody added.