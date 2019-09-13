RCMP charge senior intelligence official for breaching Canada’s official secrets law

The RCMP has laid seven charges against Cameron Ortis of Ottawa over alleged breaches of the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code that would have occurred as part of his work as a senior intelligence official for the Mounties.

Mr. Ortis, 47, appeared in an Ottawa courtroom via video link from the courthouse’s holding cells. Dressed in a blue button-up shirt, Mr. Ortis said very little during his brief appearance.

Senior counsel with the Public Prosecution Service, John MacFarlane told the court Mr. Ortis “obtained, stored, processed sensitive information.”

“The crown believes that he intended to communicate that information to people he shouldn’t be communicating to,” Mr. MacFarlane said.

Mr. MacFarlane did not say if Mr. Ortis was currently employed by the RCMP.

The crown is requesting Mr. Ortis be denied bail. He had not yet secured a lawyer but is expected to before his next court appearance on Sept. 20.

The RCMP said in a statement that the charges “stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure as an RCMP employee.”

The alleged infractions occurred between 2015 and 2019, according to documents filed in court.

Former intelligence officials say that the damage done to national security could have therefore been enormous given the four span of the alleged infractions.

“He’s had long-term, extensive access to intelligence,” said Jessica Davis, a former senior strategic intelligence analyst with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

She said that as an RCMP director-general, Mr. Ortiz would had access to some of the most sensitive secrets controlled by Canadian police. He would have also frequently had exchanges with other federal security agencies.

During a Friday campaign stop, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau told reporters he was made aware of the arrest. "I can assure you that the authorities are taking this extremely seriously but you might understand I have no comment to make on this issue right now.”

Former CSIS director Richard Fadden said it’s unusual for someone who has worked in counter-intelligence in Canada to face such charges, noting people in this area undergo exhaustive screening.

He said such a role normally requires a lot of collaboration with other security agencies including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Tom Ngi, who worked with Mr. Ortis on his 2006 thesis paper at the University of British Columbia, said he was interviewed by the RCMP on Thursday despite losing contact with Mr. Ortis years ago. He said the federal police service did not hint at specific countries, if any, for which Mr. Ortis may have spied.

He said he helped Mr. Ortis on the technical side of his academic work. “He had some knowledge of IT and data and so on, but not enough to do enough what he wanted efficiently. So that’s how I helped him. It was just a favour,” Mr. Ngi said.

With a report from Justin Ling