The public inquiry into the April, 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was told that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki pressed the Mounties to disclose the weapons used by the perpetrator to help advance the Liberal government’s gun-control legislation.

The Mass Casualty Commission released supporting documents and notes Tuesday involving a conversation with Commissioner Lucki and RCMP officers overseeing the Nova Scotia investigation into the murder of 22 people by a lone gunman.

In a April 28 conference call that took place ten days after the worst mass shooting in Canadian history, Ms. Lucki chastised senior commanders for withholding information about the guns used in the attack – telling them those details could be leveraged for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gun-control agenda.

In notes submitted to the inquiry, RCMP Superintendent Darren Campbell described how he was reprimanded at length by the commissioner. He said she was upset because she had “promised the Minister of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s Office” that the RCMP would disclose specifics about the type of firearms used by the gunman.

Supt. Campbell’s notes make it clear he was concerned that politics could interfere with a cross-border police investigation.

His notes say Commissioner Lucki explained that the Nova Scotia RCMP needed to understand that the release of the information “was tied to pending gun-control legislation that would make officers and public safer by or through this legislation.” The gunman, however, never had a firearms licence and smuggled three weapons into Canada from Maine.

“The Commissioner accused us (me) of disrespecting her by not following her instructions. I was and remain confused over this,” he wrote. “I said we couldn’t because to do so would jeopardize ongoing efforts to advance the U.S. side of the case as well as the Canadian components of the investigation. Those are facts and I stand by them.”

Ms. Lucki was appointed the country’s top law enforcement officer by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June, 2018.

Opposition MPs accused the Liberal government of interfering in a criminal investigation for political purposes. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, who was public safety minister at the time, denied Tuesday that any political direction was given to the RCMP Commissioner.

Ms. Lucki issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying that she had never jeopardized the investigation. She did not not address alleged political interference by Mr. Blair and the Prime Minister’s Office and only commented on her interaction with Nova Scotia RCMP.

“I did not interfere in the ongoing investigations into the largest mass shooting in Canadian history,” she wrote, saying it is “standard procedure” for the top Mountie to share information and briefings with the minister overseeing the RCMP.

However, Ms. Lucki said that she mishandled the discussions with commanders in charge of the investigation.

“It was a tense discussion, and I regret the way I approached the meeting and the impact it had on those in attendance. My need for information should have been better weighted against the seriousness of the circumstances they were facing,” she said.

Under questioning in the House of Commons, Mr. Blair insisted that the government never tried to use the mass shooting to push its gun-control agenda.

“I am very pleased to confirm that no one in the Prime Minister’s Office or in the public safety office exerted any pressure or direction on the commissioner of the RCMP,” he said. The PMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said Canadians should not accept Mr. Blair’s assurances that there was no political interference.

“We’ve seen this before during the SNC-Lavalin scandal where the Trudeau government also denied any wrongdoing. This is a pattern. We need to get to the bottom of this and investigate this immediately,” she said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also called for a “full investigation” into the matter.

“The allegations that the Prime Minister’s Office or the Public Safety Minister’s office directed RCMP Commissioner Lucki to interfere in an ongoing police investigation are very disturbing,” Mr. Singh said in a statement.

“The idea that this government – that any government – would use this horrific act of mass murder to gain support for their gun policy is completely unacceptable. Not only is this inappropriate, it fuels cynicism about our democracy and the elected officials who participate in it.”

Mr. Singh said any inquiry into the matter should not be used to “score political points” but about obtaining answers for victims.

The types of guns used by the shooter were not shared in the five news conferences that took place in the week after the mass shooting. The RCMP had recovered multiple firearms, including two semi-automatic rifles, from the stolen car the gunman was driving when he was shot dead by two Mounties at a gas station north of Halifax on April 19, 2020.

In May of 2020, the month after the mass shooting, the Trudeau government introduced Bill C-21, which included a national freeze on the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns within Canada, and bringing newly acquired firearms into the country.

The RCMP investigation later learned that the killer paid an American acquaintance named Neil Gallivan to purchase an assault-style rifle at a 2019 gun show in Houlton, Maine, and took two illegal handguns from another U.S. friend named Sean Conlogue.