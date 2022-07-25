RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki appears as a witness at the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 25, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki confirmed in testimony Monday that she had in fact notified the office of then-public safety minister Bill Blair that the Mounties would release details of weapons used in Canada’s worst mass shooting to leverage the Liberal government’s gun control agenda.

But Commissioner Lucki said this assurance, given prior to an RCMP press conference in Nova Scotia in late April 20, a little over a week after a lone gunman killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, was not made under duress.

The commissioner said she was not under political direction from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to release information on the type of firearms. But, she acknowledged, she felt an imperative to get out more information to public as quickly as possible on the tragedy.

She did however confirm that she told subordinates the nature of weapons used was relevant because of a Liberal government promise to ban assault firearms.

“What I did recall mentioning in the meeting is the reason why the weapons were so important and why they had asked if they were going to be included, was tied to the minister’s mandate letter,” the RCMP head told MPs.

Commissioner Lucki was testifying at a hearing on Parliament Hill Monday as MPs probe allegations she tried to put pressure on Mounties investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting to help advance Ottawa’s gun-control agenda.

The controversy over political interference erupted in June after the Mass Casualty Commission probe into the Nova Scotia rampage disclosed documents and notes of a conference call between Commissioner Lucki and commanders overseeing the April, 2020 shooting.

Notes from RCMP Superintendent Darren Campbell allege that Commissioner Lucki told the RCMP in Nova Scotia that she had “promised the Minister of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s Office” that the force would disclose the type of firearms used in the mass shooting because it would support the government’s “pending gun-control legislation.”

Commissioner Lucki said her comments to the government were a head’s up that the weapons information would be released, not a pledge.

“It was a not a promise in the traditional sense,” she told the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee that is holding hearings on whether there was political interference in the April 18, 2020 shooting by a lone gunman in Nova Scotia that killed 22 people.

“Was there pressure for information from the federal government about this incident? Yes,” she said. “This wasn’t surprising as we were dealing with the biggest mass shooting incident.”

Emails released by the Mass Casualty Commission show that days before the April 28, 2020 press conference Commissioner Lucki was concerned about operationally sensitive details being divulged to the public.

On April 23, Commissioner Lucki had emailed Mr. Blair’s office that the information about the guns should be not be released. Five days later, she changed her mind and was upset when those details were not revealed at an April 28 RCMP news conference..

“Things changed so we could release points of information,” the commissioner told MPs. “I was assume that eventually it would be part of a media release.”

Notes taken by Superintendent Campbell of the April 28 conference call with her Nova Scotia commanders give the impression Commissioner Lucki berated her Nova Scotia RCMP investigators after they refused to do so out of concern it could affect the ongoing criminal investigation.

Asked to explain this Monday to MPs, Commissioner Lucki said felt she had misled the federal government.

“I felt I had misinformed the minister and by extension the Prime Minister,” she said.

“I did not interfere in the investigation of this massacre. Specifically I was not directed to publicly release information about weapons used by the perpetrators to help advance pending gun control legislation,” she told MPs.

But she went onto say she did not handle the meeting with her subordinates very well, but stressed that she did not push for release of details of weapons after she was informed that “releasing the information could jeopardize the investigation.”

Mr. Blair, now Emergency Preparedness Minister, said he never instructed the country’s top Mountie to use the shooting tragedy to push the Liberal government’s plan to ban 1,500 firearms.

“At no point did I direct the RCMP in any operational matter, including on public communications. I did not ask them to release any specific information, nor did I receive a promise from them to do so,” Mr. Blair said.

He told MPs that identifying the weapons used in the mass shooting was a decision “wholly within the purview of the RCMP.”

Commissioner Lucki wrote a late night email on April 28 to Blair’s chief of staff and deputy minster Rob Stewart saying the meeting with her Nova Scotia commanders was “not the execution I was expecting.”

Mr. Blair acknowledged there was a real desire to get all the information out about the shooting and “in the Commissioner’s mind, that included the weapons.”

Mr. Blair said he was aware of that email and Mr. Stewart said that the commissioner had “provided some assurances that the RCMP will provide the public with a full story of what happened.”

He added the “terrible moments” of the mass shooting accelerated the government to move quickly on banning 1,500 firearms, a move that happened on May 1 when Ottawa unveiled the gun ban.