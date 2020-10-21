RCMP Commissioner defends officers' response to violence against Mi’kmaq fishery

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki defended the actions of officers in Nova Scotia on Wednesday despite criticism from Indigenous leaders about their response to violence and intimidation toward a Mi’kmaq fishery.

Ms. Lucki said the actions of the RCMP to date are indicative of its commitment to uphold the law and keep the peace. She also called for calm and order to give way to peaceful dialogue and discussion around Mi’kmaq treaty rights.

“I want to reassure ... the people of Nova Scotia, the Mi’kmaq, and all Canadians that we are managing this issue,” she said at an Ottawa news conference.

Some Mi’kmaq fishermen operating lobster fisheries in Nova Scotia have been the targets of threats and violence in recent weeks by non-Indigenous fishermen who dispute the Mi’kmaq’s constitutional right to fish for a moderate livelihood outside the federally regulated season.

Indigenous leaders, including Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack, have criticized the way RCMP officers have responded to the attacks against the Mi’kmaq.

This weekend, the RCMP laid a charge in relation to an assault of Chief Sack. The Chief had urged the military to be called in to help, but Public Safety Minister Bill Blair dismissed the call and said the issue was a policing matter.

Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which probed Canada’s residential school legacy, also wrote to the Prime Minister over the weekend and encouraged him to ensure the RCMP is upholding the law.

On Wednesday, Ms. Lucki made no mention of the criticism facing her force. She said the RCMP is deeply concerned by the acts of violence and property damage linked to the fisheries dispute.

“Of course, we can’t be in every single location,” she said.

“But when we are there, and when are made aware of those actions, we will step, we will intervene, we will investigate and we will hold those to account who continue to pursue criminal activity.”

The force committed to reconciliation with Indigenous people, she added, as she cited “proactive communication and engagement” and efforts to strengthen trust in the relationship.

“Our approach has always been a measured approach that encourages police to undertake that proactive engagement and commitment to the Indigenous people and people of Nova Scotia,” she said.

Chief Sack said he was unmoved by the commissioner’s words.

“It’s the same old song and dance, ‘we’re working on it, we’re investigating it’,” he said, speaking to reporters in Digby, N.S. “For us, it’s not good enough. We feel the hate crimes will continue, the threats are still out there. Hopefully charges will be laid.”

Even with an increased RCMP presence, his people still don’t feel safe, he said. That’s why the Mi’kmaq band has asked for a court injunction that would prevent non-Indigenous fishermen or their supporters from approaching the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., where the band’s fleet is based, and from going into waters where they are fishing.

“It’s to help defuse the situation. There have been people speeding through the wharf, spinning up rocks at us,” Chief Sack said. “We just want that injunction to make sure people are safe around the wharf.”

The Sipekne’katik chief also said his band is pulling three commercially-licensed vessels from the local lobster fishery because of boycotts by seafood buyers who are refusing to purchase Mi’kmaq-caught lobster. Those vessels, larger than the boats being used in the small-scale moderate livelihood fishery, will now be used to provide protection and equipment to fellow Mi’kmaq fishermen.

He said the commercial fishermen have “systematically boxed us out of the market,” costing his community around $1.5 million – money he expects to be compensated for.

As a result, the band has nearly 15,000 pounds of lobster stockpiled that it can’t move, the chief said. It’s asking the province for an exemption that would allow it to sell lobster caught through its moderate livelihood fishery.

“We can’t sell our lobster,” he said. “Everyone in the area has been told not to take our lobster, or else they’ll be blacklisted... It’s all about the almighty buck. The Indigenous fisheries is so small, they all pick the bigger side.”

In recent months, the Commissioner has faced calls to resign following comments she made about systemic racism in the RCMP. She previously questioned its application to the force in several interviews, including with The Globe and Mail. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contradicted her the next day, and on June 12, she released a statement acknowledging she was wrong.

During an appearance before a parliamentary committee in June, Commissioner Lucki also acknowledged the existence of systemic racism in her organization but was unable to give a specific example that satisfied some of the MPs at an emergency meeting on problems facing the national police force.

Ms. Lucki said Wednesday that since that time she has been listening and learning and engaging with many groups from racialized and Indigenous communities.