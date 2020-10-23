RCMP Commissioner must resign, Assembly of First Nations National Chief says

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is calling for the resignation of RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki after she defended the actions of officers in Nova Scotia.

Mr. Bellegarde said Friday that he is calling on the Prime Minister to remove Ms. Lucki.

“I will be writing to Prime Minister Trudeau to express that we have lost confidence in Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki,” he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety and security of all Canadians, including First Nations people, must be the top priority of the Prime Minister and the federal government. I am asking the Prime Minister to remove Commissioner Lucki and to replace her with someone who will focus their attention on public safety and combating racism.”

The National Chief’s call for the Commissioner’s removal comes as a number of Indigenous leaders have expressed concern about officers standing by during recent violence and intimidation aimed at a Mi’kmaq fishery and community members.

On Wednesday in her first public comments on the confrontations, Ms. Lucki defended the officers and did not acknowledge the criticism.

“I want to reassure … the people of Nova Scotia, the Mi’kmaq and all Canadians that we are managing this issue," she said.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he disagrees with Ms. Lucki’s assessment of the situation.

The Commissioner’s response on the RCMP’s actions “speaks volumes,” Mr. Miller said in an interview on Thursday.

Commissioner Lucki’s remarks indicate the amount of work required to reform the RCMP, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked whether the Commissioner needs to step down, Mr. Miller said, “These are things that I speak about internally to cabinet and I will reserve judgment on that.”

Tensions have escalated with non-Indigenous fishermen, who take issue with the Mi’kmaq fishery operating outside of the regulated fishing season. Mi’kmaq leaders say they are allowed to do so under a 1999 Supreme Court decision that affirms their right to fish for a moderate livelihood.

Criticism of the RCMP from Indigenous leaders includes that the force failed to stop an angry mob that attacked two rural storage facilities holding Mi’kmaq lobster catches, threw rocks and set a van on fire.

Commissioner Lucki has faced calls to resign from Indigenous leaders, including Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, after she struggled last spring with the notion that the term “systemic racism” applied to her police force.

In response, Mr. Trudeau said systemic racism applies to all institutions across the country, but stood by the Commissioner. He said she and the government will work with racialized and Indigenous Canadians to make changes. Commissioner Lucki also released a statement on systemic racism in the force.

In the Throne Speech on Sept. 23, the Liberal government also promised changes to address systemic racism and to move forward on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, including a pledge to reform the RCMP and modernize training for police and law enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Willow Fiddler in Thunder Bay and Greg Mercer in Digby, N.S.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.