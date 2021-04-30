 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

RCMP Heritage Centre gets federal money to become new national museum

Menaka Raman-Wilms
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina.

MARK TAYLOR/The Globe and Mail

The chair of the board of a future national museum focused on the RCMP is pledging to include both positive and challenging stories about Canada’s national police force, as it is set to receive $4.5-million over three years from the federal budget.

The Department of Canadian Heritage confirmed the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina will receive that amount as part of the $66-million allocated in the April 19 federal budget to Canada’s national museums over the next five years.

Though establishing this new national museum was promised by both the Liberals and Conservatives in the 2019 federal election campaign, and is included in the 2019 mandate letter of Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, this is the first time federal money has been put behind the pledge.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s great news,” said Steve McLellan, chair of the board of directors of the RCMP Heritage Centre. “This is simply not a tribute centre. This is a place for conversation.”

However, Mr. McLellan acknowledges that the centre needs to be updated to include a wider range of perspectives. The current exhibits don’t address some of the darker sides of RCMP history, such as their role in forcing Indigenous children to attend residential schools. The role of police in society has also faced increased scrutiny this year. As the centre transitions to a national museum, Mr. McLellan said, those stories will need to be included.

“There are some great stories to tell, there are some difficult stories as well,” he said, adding that the centre needs to engage with all of them. “By doing so, we’ll be on a much better path towards reconciliation. We think we have a role to play there.”

Open this photo in gallery

Steve McLellan, chair of the board of directors of the RCMP Heritage Centre, acknowledges that the centre needs to be updated to include a wider range of perspectives.

MARK TAYLOR/The Globe and Mail

The Heritage Centre is currently run by a non-profit organization, which relies on local government grants, as well as admission fees and sponsorship. The RCMP also rents space to store historical artifacts. No timeline has been announced for when the centre will officially become a national museum, but that designation will come with more funding and an elevated cultural status.

“It makes sense for the Mounties to be recognized with a national museum because of the history that we’ve played,” Mr. McLellan said. “Very few other organizations, certainly no other policing organization, has played the role that the Mounties have in the history of Canada.”

Omeasoo Wahpasiw, a nehiyaw iskwew (Cree woman) and an assistant professor of arts and education at the University of Prince Edward Island, said that transforming the centre into a national museum puts it into the official Canadian story, which is both “exciting and really problematic.”

“If it was going to do something truly amazing, it would tell the story of the RCMP’s creation and ongoing development from a lens of colonization,” said Ms. Wahpasiw, who grew up in and around Saskatoon. “Beneath the surface is a lot of maltreatment of all kinds of Canadians. That story could be told in a way that allows Canadians to really recognize what our history encompasses.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Wahpasiw added that if the RCMP Heritage Centre is getting this significant funding, it’s important “to have equitable funding to Indigenous cultural and heritage sites across the country. They shouldn’t have to struggle to share their stories.”

The federal budget allocated $18-billion over five years for Indigenous peoples and communities, though much of that money will go to things such as health care and community infrastructure.

This new national museum “gives us an opportunity to look at Canada in all of its facets, as opposed to just one,” Ms. Wahpasiw said.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies