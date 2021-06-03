 Skip to main content
Politics

RCMP investigating former Kamloops residential school site, Sinclair tells MPs

Kristy Kirkup and Mike Hager
Ottawa, Vancouver
Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair told a House of Commons committee on Thursday that he was told the RCMP has declared an investigation into the remains of children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Mr. Sinclair, who is a former Senator and judge, did not give details of the investigation, but criticized what he called the “typical heavy-handed” way that police are “simply intimidating people rather than helping them.”

“I understand in British Columbia, I got a call earlier this morning in fact that the RCMP now have declared that there is a major investigation that is going to occur into the bodies that have been located in Kamloops,” he said. “They are now beginning to question those who have made this story available.”

The local RCMP detachment in Kamloops is handling media questions about the investigation. Its spokesperson declined The Globe and Mail’s request for a phone interview Thursday morning about the allegations made by Mr. Sinclair, but said they would release a statement later in the day.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir said last week that preliminary findings of a search with ground-penetrating radar discovered the remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

Leadership of the community have said they are not currently releasing any further details about the search or who conducted it, while they grieve, hold ceremonies and consult with leadership of other communities who had children at the school.

The announcement prompted national reaction, including commemorations across the country that use the shoes of young children to symbolize those who never came home. A final report on the work at the site is due in June.

Last Friday, the Tk’emlúps (Kamloops) detachment put out a news release saying it was contacted by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation leaders last Wednesday “regarding a discovery made on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.” Spokesperson Constable Crystal Evelyn’s statement noted Mounties will defer to the Nation on if and when to release more information about the remains.

“As the Tk’emlúps RCMP Detachment moves forward, we will be working with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community leaders in determining the next steps and the best way to be involved, while at the same time being supportive, respectful, and culturally sensitive to the Indigenous communities that are impacted,” the May 28 statement said.

Mr. Sinclair said Thursday that a discussion should be had with police about how they are handling the situation.

“They should not be pursuing those who are revealing the information,” he said.

“They should in fact be looking at and looking for those records. They should be looking at what it is that we do know as opposed to trying to pursue witnesses.”Mr. Sinclair also said that the individual who conducted ground-penetrating research to make this discovery is “quite scared” by the approach that the RCMP has taken with her.

“I don’t blame her,” he said.

Mr. Sinclair also said he has advised the individual to ensure legal counsel is available to her to ensure mistreatment does not happen going forward.

Earlier this week, Mr. Sinclair released a video message stating that the TRC had asked the previous Conservative government to allow the commission to conduct a more fulsome inquiry to explore this issue on behalf of survivors and the Canadian public. He said that request was denied.

“We did what we could, but it was not anywhere near what we needed to accomplish and needed to investigate,” he said.

“Now, we are beginning to see evidence of the numbers of children who died. We know that there were probably lots of sites similar to Kamloops that are going to come to light in the future. And we need to begin to prepare ourselves for that.”

Mr. Sinclair also told the House of Commons Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee he has probably spoken with 200 survivors who have expressed grief, feelings of frustration and emotion following what was discovered at the former Kamloops residential school. He said there are very few healing resources available to them.

The number for the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419. British Columbia has a First Nations and Indigenous Crisis Line offered through the KUU-US Crisis Line Society , toll-free at 1-800-588-8717.

- With a file from Jana Pruden in Edmonton

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day's top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

