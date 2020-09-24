RCMP not accommodating bearded Sikh officers, organization says

The World Sikh Organization of Canada said Thursday it is disappointed by the RCMP’s refusal to accommodate bearded Sikh officers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization, which seeks to promote and protect the interests of Canadian Sikhs, said officers have been removed from frontline policing duties since the end of March due to their religiously mandated facial hair.

“The RCMP are the only police force in Canada that refuse to accommodate bearded Sikh officers,” said WSO President Tejinder Singh Sidhu in a statement.

The WSO said officers have been placed on desk duty for almost six months, adding that the RCMP says a N100 mask does not seal with facial hair.

No attempt has been made to accommodate Sikh officers with alternative personal protective equipment that would work with their religiously mandated facial hair, the organization added.

“The wearing of the mask however, is not mandatory and left to front line officers' discretion and only necessary after an assessment of risk factors,” it said.

There is no apparent reason as to why the RCMP requires a more stringent standard than medical professionals, the WSO added.

The RCMP was not immediately available for comment on Thursday nor was the Prime Minister’s Office.

The WSO said Thursday that it previously wrote to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki in early June requesting that they intervene to resolve the situation.

It also said it had written to Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains requesting their help to resolve the situation but that it did not receive a response.

The organization also said a human resources officer for the RCMP confirmed that bearded Sikh officers remained on desk duty and the forces values “the dedication and commitment that Sikh members have for our organization and regret that members find the duties they have been temporarily assign to in the wake of COVID-19 unfulfilling.”