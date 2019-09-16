Who is Cameron Ortis and what has the RCMP accused him of? A guide to the story so far

Open this photo in gallery Cameron Ortis, as shown in a courtroom sketch from his Sept. 13 hearing in Ottawa. Lauren Foster-MacLeod/via Reuters

Canada’s government and spy agency have been on alert for a possible security breach since Sept. 13, when the RCMP arrested one of its own high-ranking intelligence officials and charged him under post-9/11 information security laws, as well as criminal breach of trust. Little is known about what, specifically, Cameron Ortis is alleged to have done, but the RCMP has confirmed that he “had access to intelligence coming from our allies both domestically and internationally.” Mr. Ortis’s case could have far-reaching implications for cybersecurity and Canada’s reputation with its intelligence allies. Here’s what you need to know.





Who is Cameron Ortis?

Open this photo in gallery An undated Facebook photo of Mr. Ortis. Facebook

A native of Abbotsford, B.C., the 47-year-old Mr. Ortis graduated from the University of British Columbia with a doctorate in political science and a keen interest in security in the digital age. During his studies, he got job offers from government agencies and private companies, and according to his LinkedIn profile he started working as an adviser for the federal government in 2007. But friends and colleagues told The Globe he offered up few details about what he was working on, and with whom. His PhD adviser, Brian Job, said he knew “he was working for the RCMP, and I knew that he was in a position of some considerable responsibility and sensitivity.”

The RCMP’s allegations centre on Mr. Ortis’s alleged activities from 2015 to 2019. At the time of his arrest, he was director-general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre. His roles gave him broad access to both Canadian and allied intelligence, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki confirmed on Sept. 16. And as recently as last month, he was working on a probe of defrauded Russian tax money being laundered through Canada, anti-Putin campaigner Bill Browder told The Globe in a Sept. 14 interview. Mr. Browder says he had met with Mr. Ortis in 2017 to press for an RCMP investigation of the tax scheme uncovered by Mr. Browder’s late employee, tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, in the 2000s. Mr. Ortis "seems like the last person one would expect to be a spy for a foreign country,” Mr. Browder told The Globe.

What are the charges?

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa, Sept. 13: John MacFarlane, senior counsel with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, speaks with the media outside of the Ottawa courthouse where Mr. Ortis had his initial court hearing. Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Court documents offered no details about what information is at issue or to whom Mr. Ortis might have allegedly given it. The charges centre on the Security of Information Act, a little-used law established in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States. This was the law used to convict Sub-Lieutenant Jeffrey Paul Delisle, a navy officer who pleaded guilty in 2012 to selling secrets to the Russian military. SLt. Delisle was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Here are the specific laws the RCMP has used to charge Mr. Ortis:

Security of Information Act, Section 14(1): This makes it a crime for people bound to secrecy to share “special operational information.” As defined in the law, that can mean details about anything from military plans to the identity of confidential intelligence sources or Canadian encryption and cyberespionage methods. Punishment: Up to 14 years in prison.

This makes it a crime for people bound to secrecy to share “special operational information.” As defined in the law, that can mean details about anything from military plans to the identity of confidential intelligence sources or Canadian encryption and cyberespionage methods. Security of Information Act, Sections 22(1)(b) and 22(1)(e): These sections relate to things the accused may have done to prepare to do something illegal under the act. Subsection (b) is about “obtaining, retaining or gaining access” to information; subsection (e) is about “possessing any device, apparatus or software” that could hide ill-gotten information or communicate it surreptitiously. Punishment: Up to two years in prison.

These sections relate to things the accused may have done to prepare to do something illegal under the act. Subsection (b) is about “obtaining, retaining or gaining access” to information; subsection (e) is about “possessing any device, apparatus or software” that could hide ill-gotten information or communicate it surreptitiously. Criminal Code, Section 122: This makes it illegal for officials to commit fraud or a breach of trust in connection with their duties. Punishment: Up to five years in prison.

This makes it illegal for officials to commit fraud or a breach of trust in connection with their duties. Criminal Code, Section 342.1(1): This is the part of the Criminal Code dealing with unauthorized use of computers, including the illicit sharing of data or passwords. Punishment: Up to 10 years in prison.





What is Ottawa doing now?

Open this photo in gallery RCMP headquarters in Ottawa. Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Federal departments that handle sensitive intelligence are running a full review of whether they shared secrets with Mr. Ortis, The Globe reported on Sept. 16, citing a senior government official granted anonymity. The departments under review included Canada’s spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service; the Privy Council, which is in charge of the federal bureaucracy; as well as the departments of Global Affairs, Defence and Public Safety.

Compiled by Globe staff

Based on reporting by Daniel Leblanc, Marieke Walsh, Michelle Zilio, Andrea Woo, Ian Bailey, Wendy Stueck, Robert Fife and Kristy Kirkup