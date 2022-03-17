Ukranian servicemen stand in front of a burning warehouse after shelling in Kyiv on March 17.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

The RCMP has sent termination letters to Ukrainian nationals who were working for the Mounties on a police training mission in Kyiv, leaving them without any income as Russia pounds the capital with daily bombings and artillery fire.

In a March 16 letter to 18 Ukrainian translators, drivers, administrative staff and analysts, RCMP Superintendent Bruce Prange, the officer in charge of the training program, expressed support for his Ukrainian colleagues in the “battle against Russia.” However, he then informed them that the program was being suspended and that they will no longer get a paycheque after March 31.

“We were fired. That was a surprise. I was honestly hurt,” said analyst Kateryna Sapsai in a Zoom interview from Kyiv on Thursday. “We are frustrated and very disappointed. It is not a human way to treat people. At this point, none of us will be able to find a job.”

The RCMP said in a statement that it was a “difficult decision” to suspend the training mission and confirmed local staff in Ukraine will not be paid after March 31. However, the RCMP said it is now looking at whether to renew these contracts. “The program recognizes the fluidity of the situation and is looking at options to support those contractors who were a vital part of the bilateral mission, contributing to its success,” RCMP spokesperson Robin Percival said.

The termination letter comes one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Parliament and Canadian politicians from all political parties offered to help the Ukrainian people stand up to Russian aggression.

In Wednesday’s letter, Supt. Prange said the Canadian Police Mission Ukraine [CPMU], which trains Ukraine’s national police force, are watching “you battle for your sovereignty, freedom and identity.

“Our thoughts are constantly with you during your battle against the Russian invasion,” he wrote and then informed the Ukrainians that their jobs were being eliminated.

“In light of the current hostilities, CPMU will suspend all training operations in Ukraine, with all Canadian police officers returning to Canada,” he said in the letter obtained by The Globe. “I regret to inform you that you will no longer be employed past March 31st, 2022.”

Ms. Sapsai, who has worked as a translator for CPMU for 5½ years and was recently promoted to an analyst, said she earned $2,000 a month. She would have understood if the RCMP reduced her salary, but added that it’s unfair to cut off all income during a war.

“I was not even counting on the full salary. At least $500 per month would not make Canada bankrupt,” she said.

What was frustrating about the terminations was Supt. Prange’s words of praise for the heroic fighting spirit of Ukrainians against superior Russian forces, Ms. Sapsai said. “Don’t tell me you support me unless you actually support me with actions and not words,” she said.

Some of her colleagues have children and their wives do not work, leaving them without any means to feed their families during this siege of Kyiv, Ms. Sapsai said.

“We are not just sitting around. Pretty much all the local staff are doing volunteering. I am doing English classes for refugees and our drivers take people to the border so they can evacuate them and they bring humanitarian aid back,” she said. “Some translators are helping the police.”

Peter Merrifield, vice-president of the National Police Federation, the body that represents front-line RCMP officers, expressed his disappointment at the way the Mounties treated Ukrainian support staff.

“As a member of the RCMP, it is morally and ethically unacceptable that we would contract the services of Ukrainian nationals to assist us … and then in probably their most dire need, we abandon them,” he said in an interview.

Ihor Michalchyshyn, executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said he can’t fathom how the RCMP could stop paying people with families to support.

“To fire them at a time when Ukrainians are fighting courageously for the existence of their country is simply an act of cruelty. We urge this decision be reversed,” he said.

A week before the Russian invasion, Ms. Sapsai said staff asked CPMU management if they could take body armour and helmets home. They never got permission to do so, she said.

In contrast, she said local staff working at the Canada-Ukraine Police Development Project (CUPDP), a police patrol technical-assistance project, provided free accommodation and office space so they could do volunteer work. They were also provided with first-aid kits, their salaries were paid and their phones topped up for a couple of months. CUPDP is run by Alinea International with $6.5-million funding from Global Affairs.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Ms. Sapsai said she and her boyfriend left Kyiv for a nearby town to stay with her parents. It turned out to be a mistake, she said, as they faced daily shelling from the Russians and the family fled back to the capital.

“At this point, we are glad we are alive in Kyiv,” she added.

Canada has deployed RCMP and other police officers to Ukraine since 2015 to help reform the country’s police force. These officers serve in either the CPMU or the European Union-led police training mission. In 2021, there were 16 officers in the training mission but the number increased to 24 in early 2022.

These officers were redeployed from Kyiv to Lviv nearer the Polish border when the war started, but have now returned to Canada. Supt. Prange said in the letter to Ukrainian staff that he hoped training activities could resume in the near future and “you will consider rejoining the mission when the time presents itself.”

