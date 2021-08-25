 Skip to main content
Recount ordered for Cape Breton riding after close result in Aug. 17 election

SYDNEY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill waits for the start of the leaders debate in Halifax on May 18.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A judicial recount has been ordered for the electoral district of Glace Bay-Dominion in Cape Breton, N.S., after a close result in that riding during the recent Nova Scotia election.

NDP candidate John Morgan lost the riding by 33 votes to Progressive Conservative John White, and there were 35 ballots rejected out of 7,965 votes.

Morgan requested the recount and it was granted by an order from Justice Jamie Campbell of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Elections Nova Scotia said today in a news release the recount will take place at the Sydney Justice Centre on Monday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. local time.

The deadline to apply for a judicial recount for the 41st provincial general election was Aug. 23.

The Progressive Conservatives won 31 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals took 17 and the NDP were victorious in six districts following the Aug. 17 vote.

