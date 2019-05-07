Refugee system not equipped to deal with surge in asylum seekers at Canada-U.S. border, Auditor-General says

Canada’s refugee system has not been equipped to deal with a surge in asylum seekers arriving through unauthorized border crossings, leading to backlogs and wait times that are worse than when the system was reformed in 2012, according to a new report from the Auditor-General.

The report, tabled in the House of Commons Tuesday, found that the system was not flexible enough to properly respond to the arrival of tens of thousands of asylum seekers between official points of entry along the Canada-U.S. land border since 2017. Inefficiencies, such as gaps in information sharing and a reliance on paper instead of electronic files, contributed to a two-year wait time for a refugee protection decision and a backlog of more than 71,000 cases by the end of 2018.

“We found that Canada’s refugee determination system could not respond quickly to increases in claim volumes. The surge of claims in 2017 outstripped the government’s capacity to process them within the required timelines, leading to increased wait times,” the report, led by interim Auditor General Sylvain Ricard, read.

The report examined whether the three main federal organizations involved in the asylum process – Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) – processed asylum claims in an efficient and timely way. It warned the wait time for a refugee protection decision will grow to five years by 2024 – more than double what it is now – if the number of new asylum claimants remains steady at 50,000 per year and no system improvements are made.

More than 42,000 asylum seekers have entered Canada through unauthorized points of entry since U.S. President Donald Trump launched his crackdown on illegal immigration two years ago.

Most asylum seekers have been able to remain in Canada through a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement, which requires Canada and the U.S. to refuse entry to most asylum seekers who arrive at official points of entry along the shared border, as both countries are considered safe for refugees. Since the agreement applies only to those who arrive at official points of entry, asylum seekers can avoid being immediately turned away by crossing between border posts, requiring Canada to process most of their claims.

The increase in asylum claims had ignited an intense political debate across Canada. While the Liberal government is working with the U.S. to revamp the border agreement so Canada can turn away more asylum seekers, the opposition Conservatives say Ottawa must act immediately to stop them from crossing.

2012 reforms to the refugee system set new mandatory timelines for processing asylum claims, with most protection decision hearings having to be scheduled within 60 days. However, the report found that only 20 per cent of claimants received a hearing within the required time period following the 2017 spike in asylum seekers.

In February 2018, the IRB announced that it would set aside the 60-day requirement – something it is allowed to do under immigration regulations – and schedule hearings according to when claims had been made.

The Auditor General recommended the CSBA, IRCC and IRB work together to improve their ability to quickly access additional funding when the volume of asylum claims fluctuates, and update productivity standards for the refugee system.

The report found that most hearing postponements were due to problems within the government’s control, causing an average delay of nine months. The most frequent reason for the delays was the unavailability of an IRB member for a hearing. The report said the delays should see an improvement following recent changes to scheduling practices at the board.

In some asylum cases, the IRB may make a decision based on a file review – a process that should be faster than a full hearing. But the report found that the board only expedited a quarter of eligible claims and, when it did, the claims took about the same amount of time as those with access to full hearings.

The IRB did, however, prioritize protection decisions for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. For the 628 unaccompanied minors who made claims from January 2015 to June 2018, the report found that most had hearings within the required 60 days and received protection decisions an average of two months earlier than other claims.

The report recommended the IRB make better use of the expediting processes at its disposal.

The Auditor General identified several inefficiencies among the CBSA, IRCC and IRB systems. For instance, different systems are used to track and store asylum claims, meaning information, such as changes to hearing dates, was often not shared between organizations.

The report also found that 400 asylum claims were not subject to required biometric checks for criminality or identity because fingerprints were either not taken or a system error occurred when transmitting them.

“Although these cases represent 0.5 per cent of all claimants for whom criminality or identity checks were required, the checks are important for public safety and the integrity of the refugee determination system,” read the report.

Finally, the report said the government continued to use paper files to process asylum claims, even when information was available electronically. The Auditor General recommended the CBSA, IRCC and IRB find a way to share information securely, accurately and efficiently by moving from paper to digital processing of asylum claims.​