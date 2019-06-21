Renata Ford, widow of Rob Ford, to run for People’s Party of Canada

Open this photo in gallery Renata Ford will stand as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in the fall election, a party spokeswoman confirmed. MOE DOIRON/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Renata Ford, the widow of the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford – whose brother Doug Ford is now Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Premier, will stand as a candidate for the right-wing People’s Party of Canada in the fall election, a party spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

Ms. Ford will run in the riding of Etobicoke-North, People’s Party executive director Johanne Mennie said.

“Renata’s very excited to give a voice back to the people of Etobicoke-North,” Ms. Mennie said.

Leader Maxime Bernier, who founded the upstart party after narrowly losing the leadership of the federal Conservative Party to Andrew Scheer in 2017, will speak at an event Friday afternoon to unveil his slate of Toronto-area candidates. Ms. Ford, Ms. Mennie said, will also speak.

Mr. Bernier and his party have attracted criticism for fuelling anti-immigration sentiment and endorsing fringe candidates.

While she kept largely out of the limelight, Ms. Ford was at the centre of various storms during her late husband’s tumultuous time in public life.

Last June, just days before Ontario’s provincial election, she launched a lawsuit against Doug Ford alleging that he was negligent in managing the family’s business, Deco Labels & Tags, costing the late mayor’s family millions and depriving her and her children of the money left behind to support them. The lawsuit seeks $16.25-million in damages.

The Premier has denied the allegations. They have not been tested in court.

Ms. Ford’s lawsuit alleges Deco lost more than $5.5-million between 2012 and 2018 in Toronto and Chicago. It also alleges Doug Ford “committed the Deco companies to a series of ill-advised acquisitions” in New Jersey, Chicago and Ohio, “all of which ended in financial losses.”